Agrarian Countries Uniting Against Murder of Agriculture in Europe by Ukraine - Orban

Agrarian Countries Uniting Against Murder of Agriculture in Europe by Ukraine - Orban

There is an alliance of agrarian countries, which seeks to prevent the murder of European agriculture by Ukrainian imports, for this one has to fight the lobbyists, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Ukraine's entry into the European Union — if everything is as it is now — will simply kill the Hungarian agriculture, we won't make it. It will be better to simply close the shop. And not only here, but also in France. And there are those who want to make money on Ukrainian imports to Europe, we need to fight them, we need to push them aside and develop a schedule that would save Hungarian and European farmers," Orban said at a press conference. Earlier, the EU Council approved the decision to extend duty-free import of goods from Ukraine, including agricultural products, until June 2025. Hungary retained a unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, despite this decision. Hungary previously stated that the leadership of the European Union, extending duty-free import from Ukraine, "betrayed" European farmers and supported the interests of Ukrainian oligarchs, so Budapest unilaterally introduces the mandatory labeling of all the goods prohibited from the territory of Ukraine, regardless of their territory, regardless of their countries of origin. In particular, Hungary extended the ban on a national basis, 24 products were included in the list of prohibited to import. In addition to cereals, the list includes different types of meat, poultry, eggs, honey, vegetables and wine.

