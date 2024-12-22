https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/houthis-claim-to-down-us-fa-18-in-bold-strike-on-aircraft-carrier-in-red-sea-1121238645.html

Houthis Claim to Down US F/A-18 in Bold Strike on Aircraft Carrier in Red Sea

Houthis Claim to Down US F/A-18 in Bold Strike on Aircraft Carrier in Red Sea

Sputnik International

Fighters of the Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthi) group have repelled joint US-UK air forces attack, shooting down a US Navy F/A-18 fighter jet during their attack on USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, the group’s military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on Sunday.

2024-12-22T15:37+0000

2024-12-22T15:37+0000

2024-12-22T17:07+0000

military

red sea

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

houthis

ansar allah

uss harry s. truman

red sea crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121238487_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_3c2ac0913ec5fb5c3c5b4d4abe290c71.jpg

Fighters of the Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthi) group have repelled joint US-UK air forces attack, shooting down a US Navy F/A-18 fighter jet during their attack on USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, the group’s military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on Sunday. “During the operation an F/A 18 jet was shot down attempting to repel the attack [on the US aircraft carrier],” Saree said on air of Almasirah TV channel. Eight cruise missiles and 17 unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the operation, the spokesman said. He pointed out that the majority of fighter jets left Yemen’s air space and headed for the neutral waters of the Red Sea trying to repel the attack on the carrier. USS Harry S. Truman left its positions after the strikes, Saree said. In early December, the Houthis attacked a destroyer and three army supply vessels of the United States with missiles and drones in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.Earlier in the day, the Associated Press, citing CENTCOM, reported that a US Navy F/A-18 jet was downed by friendly fire over the Red Sea during an attack on Houthi targets. Both pilots ejected safely, with one sustaining minor injuries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/yemeni-houthis-carry-out-attacks-on-2-us-destroyers-supply-ships-in-gulf-of-aden-1121144854.html

red sea

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

red sea, houthis, uss harry s. truman, red sea crisis, us f/a 18, american presence in the red sea