Putin and Fico Hold One-on-One Meeting in Moscow to Discuss Key Issues
Russian President Vladimir Putin has received Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Kremlin, who is in Moscow on a working visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
The negotiations between Putin and Fico are being held in the form of a one-on-one meeting, Peskov said. According to him, Putin and Fico are expected to discuss international issues and the transit of Russian gas during their meeting.
17:21 GMT 22.12.2024 (Updated: 17:23 GMT 22.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has received Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Kremlin, who is in Moscow on a working visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
The negotiations between Putin and Fico
are being held in the form of a one-on-one meeting, Peskov said.
According to him, Putin and Fico are expected to discuss international issues and the transit of Russian gas
during their meeting.
"Of course, it is easy to assume that. But what exactly - of course, we will have to wait for the end of the meeting," Peskov told Russian reporter Pavel Zarubin when asked if Putin and Fico would discuss all issues on the international agenda and the transit of Russian gas.
Peskov added that Fico's visit to Moscow had been planned several days ago.