International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/putin-and-fico-hold-one-on-one-meeting-in-moscow-to-discuss-key-issues-1121238968.html
Putin and Fico Hold One-on-One Meeting in Moscow to Discuss Key Issues
Putin and Fico Hold One-on-One Meeting in Moscow to Discuss Key Issues
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has received Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Kremlin, who is in Moscow on a working visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2024-12-22T17:21+0000
2024-12-22T17:23+0000
world
robert fico
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
moscow
russia
kremlin
slovakia
gas
russian gas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121238808_0:157:3085:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_0c52f2202e09ccb5491a83e69213c9cb.jpg
The negotiations between Putin and Fico are being held in the form of a one-on-one meeting, Peskov said. According to him, Putin and Fico are expected to discuss international issues and the transit of Russian gas during their meeting.Peskov added that Fico's visit to Moscow had been planned several days ago.
moscow
russia
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121238808_178:0:2909:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11f0f5c6f6eae113556a824392a8833c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
robert fico, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, moscow, russia, kremlin, slovakia, gas, russian gas
robert fico, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, moscow, russia, kremlin, slovakia, gas, russian gas

Putin and Fico Hold One-on-One Meeting in Moscow to Discuss Key Issues

17:21 GMT 22.12.2024 (Updated: 17:23 GMT 22.12.2024)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankSlovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has received Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Kremlin, who is in Moscow on a working visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
The negotiations between Putin and Fico are being held in the form of a one-on-one meeting, Peskov said.
According to him, Putin and Fico are expected to discuss international issues and the transit of Russian gas during their meeting.
"Of course, it is easy to assume that. But what exactly - of course, we will have to wait for the end of the meeting," Peskov told Russian reporter Pavel Zarubin when asked if Putin and Fico would discuss all issues on the international agenda and the transit of Russian gas.
Peskov added that Fico's visit to Moscow had been planned several days ago.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала