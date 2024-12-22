https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/putin-and-fico-hold-one-on-one-meeting-in-moscow-to-discuss-key-issues-1121238968.html

Putin and Fico Hold One-on-One Meeting in Moscow to Discuss Key Issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Kremlin, who is in Moscow on a working visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

The negotiations between Putin and Fico are being held in the form of a one-on-one meeting, Peskov said. According to him, Putin and Fico are expected to discuss international issues and the transit of Russian gas during their meeting.Peskov added that Fico's visit to Moscow had been planned several days ago.

