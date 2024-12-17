https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/russian-forces-liberate-annovka-open-path-to-kurakhovos-southern-flank-1121196290.html

Russian Forces Liberate Annovka, Open Path to Kurakhovo’s Southern Flank

Russian Forces Liberate Annovka, Open Path to Kurakhovo’s Southern Flank

Sputnik International

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Annovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry reported.

2024-12-17T10:46+0000

2024-12-17T10:46+0000

2024-12-17T12:41+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

defense ministry

d-30

donetsk people’s republic

lugansk

donetsk

kharkov

zaporozhye region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120907642_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_df12c8f442e50d9c8401ace2015e09e3.jpg

"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Yug Battlegroup, the settlement of Annovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated," the ministry’s operational update said.Enemy losses in the battlegroup's combat zone amounted to up to 330 personnel, two armored personnel carriers(APCs), four Kozak armored cars, three motor vehicles and D-30, M119 and L-119 howitzers. An electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot were also destroyed.Other DevelopmentsThe Tsentr battlegroup repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks and occupied better positions near Dzherzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Novoolenovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Shevchenko, Novopustynka, Novoukrainka and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Ukrainian losses were up to 425 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two APCs — including a US-made M113 — an HMMWV armored vehicle and a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer. Additional losses included five motor vehicles, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 guns and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.The Zapad battlegroup inflicted losses on seven Ukrainian brigades in areas across Kharkov Region, the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics and repelled a counterattack. Ukrainian losses exceeded 520 personnel, along with a tank, three pickup trucks, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, four D-30 howitzers and an ammunition depot.The Sever battlegroup struck Ukrainian mechanized and territorial defense brigades and border guard detachments near Alexandrovka, Sinelnikovo and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. Ukrainian forces lost up to 70 personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.The Vostok battlegroup continued advancing into Ukrainian defensive positions, hitting two mechanized brigades, an assault battalion and two territorial defense brigades near Temirovka, Velikaya Novoselka, Gulyaipole and Novy Komar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled four counterattacks. Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 205 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles, a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled gun, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, an American HMMWV armored vehicle, two MaxxPro armored vehicles and a 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system.The Dnepr battlegroup struck Ukrainian positions in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions near Novoandreyevka, Lobkovo, Sadovoye and Ingulets. Ukrainian forces lost up to 75 personnel, five motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/russian-troops-take-control-over-makarovka-and-leninskoe-settlements-in-dpr---mod-1120902353.html

lugansk

donetsk

kharkov

zaporozhye region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, donetsk people’s republic, defense ministry, aken control of the village