US, Israeli Aircraft Forces Strike Houthi Military Positions in Yemen's Sanaa - Source
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Aviation forces from the United States and Israel have launched strikes against military positions of the Shiite Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, including the headquarters of missile brigades on Mount Attan in the southwestern part of the city, a source in local authorities told Sputnik.
The new strikes on Sanaa followed after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a strike using a hypersonic ballistic missile on a military target in Tel Aviv.
"US and Israeli fighter jets carried out two strikes on Mount Attan, where the headquarters of the Ansar Allah missile brigades is located in the southwestern part of Sanaa. Another airstrike was carried out on the Al-Haf military camp on Mount Nuqum, which overlooks Sanaa from the eastern side," the source said.
There is intense aerial activity in the sky over Sanaa, the source added.
Earlier on Saturday, the local source told Sputnik that a powerful explosion had been heard in Sanaa, presumably due to an Israeli airstrike.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said that the targets of US strikes in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa were a missile warehouse and the Houthis' command-and-control facility
"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sana'a, Yemen, on Dec. 21 Yemen time," it noted.
The operation involved US Navy and US Air Force assets, CENTCOM added.
The Ansar Allah movement, which governs northern Yemen and controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, declared its support for Palestine in late 2023 and vowed to attack any ships linked to Israel after the Jewish state launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' October 2023 attack. The movement pledged not to interfere with freedom of navigation in the region. Some companies suspended shipping through the Red Sea over security concerns.