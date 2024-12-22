International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/us-israeli-aircraft-forces-strike-houthi-military-positions-in-yemens-sanaa---source-1121232160.html
US, Israeli Aircraft Forces Strike Houthi Military Positions in Yemen's Sanaa - Source
US, Israeli Aircraft Forces Strike Houthi Military Positions in Yemen's Sanaa - Source
Sputnik International
Aviation forces from the United States and Israel have launched strikes against military positions of the Shiite Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, including the headquarters of missile brigades on Mount Attan in the southwestern part of the city, a source in local authorities told Sputnik.
2024-12-22T05:49+0000
2024-12-22T05:49+0000
military
middle east
sanaa
yemen
israel
houthis
us central command (centcom)
red sea crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116240165_71:0:3415:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_e86f544988acfcaccf4711d8eba1b174.jpg
The new strikes on Sanaa followed after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a strike using a hypersonic ballistic missile on a military target in Tel Aviv. There is intense aerial activity in the sky over Sanaa, the source added. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said that the targets of US strikes in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa were a missile warehouse and the Houthis' command-and-control facilityThe operation involved US Navy and US Air Force assets, CENTCOM added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/houthi-missile-lands-direct-hit-in-tel-aviv-amid-tit-for-tat-attacks---photos-1121216865.html
sanaa
yemen
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116240165_900:0:3408:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_6762f7d8a4c6067d736f849ed937d351.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea

US, Israeli Aircraft Forces Strike Houthi Military Positions in Yemen's Sanaa - Source

05:49 GMT 22.12.2024
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anna Van NuysIn this Wednesday, April 15, 2015 image released by U.S. Navy Media Content Services, an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Knighthawks of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 136, launches off the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Fifth Fleet area of operations
In this Wednesday, April 15, 2015 image released by U.S. Navy Media Content Services, an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Knighthawks of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 136, launches off the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Fifth Fleet area of operations - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2024
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anna Van Nuys
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Aviation forces from the United States and Israel have launched strikes against military positions of the Shiite Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, including the headquarters of missile brigades on Mount Attan in the southwestern part of the city, a source in local authorities told Sputnik.
The new strikes on Sanaa followed after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a strike using a hypersonic ballistic missile on a military target in Tel Aviv.
"US and Israeli fighter jets carried out two strikes on Mount Attan, where the headquarters of the Ansar Allah missile brigades is located in the southwestern part of Sanaa. Another airstrike was carried out on the Al-Haf military camp on Mount Nuqum, which overlooks Sanaa from the eastern side," the source said.
There is intense aerial activity in the sky over Sanaa, the source added.

Earlier on Saturday, the local source told Sputnik that a powerful explosion had been heard in Sanaa, presumably due to an Israeli airstrike.

Screenshot of Houthi video showing launch of long-range missiles toward Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2024
Military
Houthi Missile Lands Direct Hit in Tel Aviv Amid Tit-for-Tat Attacks - Photos
19 December, 19:05 GMT
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said that the targets of US strikes in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa were a missile warehouse and the Houthis' command-and-control facility
"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sana'a, Yemen, on Dec. 21 Yemen time," it noted.
The operation involved US Navy and US Air Force assets, CENTCOM added.

The Ansar Allah movement, which governs northern Yemen and controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, declared its support for Palestine in late 2023 and vowed to attack any ships linked to Israel after the Jewish state launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' October 2023 attack. The movement pledged not to interfere with freedom of navigation in the region. Some companies suspended shipping through the Red Sea over security concerns.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала