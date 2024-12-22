https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/us-israeli-aircraft-forces-strike-houthi-military-positions-in-yemens-sanaa---source-1121232160.html

US, Israeli Aircraft Forces Strike Houthi Military Positions in Yemen's Sanaa - Source

Aviation forces from the United States and Israel have launched strikes against military positions of the Shiite Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, including the headquarters of missile brigades on Mount Attan in the southwestern part of the city, a source in local authorities told Sputnik.

The new strikes on Sanaa followed after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a strike using a hypersonic ballistic missile on a military target in Tel Aviv. There is intense aerial activity in the sky over Sanaa, the source added. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said that the targets of US strikes in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa were a missile warehouse and the Houthis' command-and-control facilityThe operation involved US Navy and US Air Force assets, CENTCOM added.

