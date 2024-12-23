https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/germany-jointly-with-denmark-transfers-15-more-leopard-tanks-to-ukraine-1121248474.html

Germany Jointly With Denmark Transfers 15 More Leopard Tanks to Ukraine

Germany together with Denmark provided Ukraine with 15 more Leopard tanks, Berlin also sent an IRIS-T SLS air defense system and an IRIS-T SLM one, the German Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

"Delivered military support to Ukraine: ... 103 main battle tanks LEOPARD 1 A5* with spare parts (joint project with Denmark) (before: 88)," the updated list read. In addition, 30 mine-resistant and ambush-protected armored vehicles (MRAPs), ammunition for Leopard 2 battle tanks from the military and industry stocks and ammunition for Leopard 1 battle tanks was transferred. Germany also transferred IRIS-T SLM missiles in addition to the two air defense systems, two more Patriot launchers, two more Gepard anti-aircraft guns with spare parts. Besides, Germany transferred 65,000 more rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft guns, two more TRML-4D airborne radar stations and AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder guided missiles. According to the list, Berlin is also preparing to send Kiev 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, two Patriot missile launchers and four kinetic defense vehicles (Diehl Defence). Russia has said that arms supplies to Ukraine by the West hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.

