A new round of negotiations between Iran and France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Iran's nuclear program will begin in mid-January 2025, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
New Round of Iran Nuclear Talks to Begin in Early 2025

23:55 GMT 23.12.2024
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - A new round of negotiations between Iran and France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Iran's nuclear program will begin in mid-January 2025, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"A new round of negotiations between Iran and the three European countries will likely take place in mid-January. During the previous round, it was decided to continue these talks," Ismail Baghaei said in a statement published in the ministry's Telegram channel.
The previous round of negotiations between Iran and the European trio were held in Geneva on November 29 following a two-year hiatus. Baghaei said that the talks were not confined to the nuclear deal.
"These are comprehensive negotiations, not just talks about finalizing the deal. Various issues, including the nuclear program, are being discussed," he stated.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2024
World
President Pezeshkian: Iran Has Never and Will Never Seek Nuclear Weapons
14 November, 16:24 GMT
Rafael Gross, head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, visited Iran in November to meet with top Iranian officials and inspect nuclear facilities in Fordow and Natanz. The visit aimed to assess progress on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian assured Grossi that Tehran would not pursue nuclear weapons.
In 2015, the UK, Germany, China, Russia, the United States and France signed a deal with Iran that provided for the easing of sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program. The US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, which announced a gradual reduction of its commitments on nuclear research and uranium enrichment.
