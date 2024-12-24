https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/israel-attacks-humanitarian-convoy-in-central-gaza-killing-4-people---reports-1121249520.html
Israel Attacks Humanitarian Convoy in Central Gaza, Killing 4 People - Reports
The Israeli military has attacked a humanitarian convoy in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least four security guards and injuring three others, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The humanitarian convoy in the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip was carrying aid to Palestinians and was attacked by an Israeli drone, the report said. Later, the broadcaster reported that Israeli forces detonated remote-controlled robots near Kamal Adwan Hospital. The robots were reportedly carrying boxes with the word "danger" written on them. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Palestinian movement Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
News
en_EN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli military has attacked a humanitarian convoy in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least four security guards and injuring three others, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The humanitarian convoy in the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip
was carrying aid to Palestinians and was attacked by an Israeli drone, the report said.
Later, the broadcaster reported that Israeli forces detonated remote-controlled robots near Kamal Adwan Hospital. The robots were reportedly carrying boxes with the word "danger" written on them.
"A short while ago, two military robots detonated near the hospital, causing serious damage and injuring about 20 people, both staff and inpatients. This explosion was very close and it’s the first time they have used these kinds of robots near the Kamal Adwan Hospital," Hussam Abu Safia, the director of the hospital, was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Palestinian movement Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.