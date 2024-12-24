https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/israel-attacks-humanitarian-convoy-in-central-gaza-killing-4-people---reports-1121249520.html

Israel Attacks Humanitarian Convoy in Central Gaza, Killing 4 People - Reports

The Israeli military has attacked a humanitarian convoy in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least four security guards and injuring three others, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The humanitarian convoy in the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip was carrying aid to Palestinians and was attacked by an Israeli drone, the report said. Later, the broadcaster reported that Israeli forces detonated remote-controlled robots near Kamal Adwan Hospital. The robots were reportedly carrying boxes with the word "danger" written on them. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Palestinian movement Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.

