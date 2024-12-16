https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/at-least-20-killed-in-idf-strike-on-school-in-southern-gaza---reports-1121182241.html

At Least 20 Killed in IDF Strike on School in Southern Gaza - Reports

At Least 20 Killed in IDF Strike on School in Southern Gaza - Reports

Sputnik International

At least 20 people, including children, were killed in an Israeli strike near the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

2024-12-16T04:31+0000

2024-12-16T04:31+0000

2024-12-16T04:32+0000

world

gaza strip

middle east

israel

palestine

united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg

School was a shelter to displaced persons, there are also wounded people, the agency said. According to the agency, the Israeli army allegedly also demolished several residential buildings in northern Gaza Strip.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,800, according to local health authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/hamas-may-agree-on-deal-that-allows-israel-to-stay-in-gaza-after-ceasefire-1121151292.html

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

southern gaza, united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east, khan yunis, gaza strip