At Least 20 Killed in IDF Strike on School in Southern Gaza - Reports
Sputnik International
At least 20 people, including children, were killed in an Israeli strike near the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
School was a shelter to displaced persons, there are also wounded people, the agency said. According to the agency, the Israeli army allegedly also demolished several residential buildings in northern Gaza Strip.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,800, according to local health authorities.
News
en_EN
04:31 GMT 16.12.2024 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 16.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 20 people, including children, were killed in an Israeli strike near the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Palestinian news agency reported.
School was a shelter to displaced persons, there are also wounded people, the agency said.
According to the agency, the Israeli army allegedly also demolished several residential buildings in northern Gaza Strip
.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas
infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,800, according to local health authorities.