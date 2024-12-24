https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/israel-demolishing-gaza-residential-areas-building-fortifications-there---reports-1121249640.html

Israel Demolishing Gaza Residential Areas, Building Fortifications There - Reports

Israel is massively demolishing neighborhoods and building military fortifications in residential areas in the northern Gaza Strip, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing satellite images and local residents.

Israeli forces are carrying out large-scale strikes on civilian areas and mass evacuations, separating families and abusing those who tried to flee, the report said on Monday. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Palestinian movement Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. This blockade cut off water, electricity, fuel, food, and medical supplies.

