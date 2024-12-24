Israel Demolishing Gaza Residential Areas, Building Fortifications There - Reports

International
Israel is massively demolishing neighborhoods and building military fortifications in residential areas in the northern Gaza Strip, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing satellite images and local residents.
Israeli forces are carrying out large-scale strikes on civilian areas and mass evacuations, separating families and abusing those who tried to flee, the report said on Monday. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Palestinian movement Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. This blockade cut off water, electricity, fuel, food, and medical supplies.
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitИзраильские солдаты едут на танке по границе с сектором Газа на юге Израиля
Израильские солдаты едут на танке по границе с сектором Газа на юге Израиля - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2024
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel is massively demolishing neighborhoods and building military fortifications in residential areas in the northern Gaza Strip, media reported, citing satellite images and local residents.
Israeli forces are carrying out large-scale strikes on civilian areas and mass evacuations, separating families and abusing those who tried to flee, the report said on Monday.
​​"In northern Gaza, there is nothing left that sustains life. Everything has been destroyed to force people out," a local resident was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
An Israeli fighter jet releases flares as it flies over the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Dec. 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2024
World
Israel Attacks Humanitarian Convoy in Central Gaza, Killing 4 People - Reports
04:34 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Palestinian movement Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. This blockade cut off water, electricity, fuel, food, and medical supplies.
