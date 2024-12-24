International
Russian Government Extends Ban on Rice Export Until July 2025
The Russian government extended on Tuesday the ban on the export of rice and rice products, excluding rice seeds, for another six months, until June 30, 2025.
08:42 GMT 24.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government extended on Tuesday the ban on the export of rice and rice products, excluding rice seeds, for another six months, until June 30, 2025.
The government said that a decree had been signed to extend the ban past December 31, 2024 to ensure stable supplies to the domestic market, the statement said.
Restrictions do not apply to rice exports to the Eurasian Economic Union single market, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as to humanitarian aid and international transit shipments.
