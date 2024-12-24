https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/russian-government-extends-ban-on-rice-export-until-july-2025-1121252833.html

Russian Government Extends Ban on Rice Export Until July 2025

Russian Government Extends Ban on Rice Export Until July 2025

Sputnik International

The Russian government extended on Tuesday the ban on the export of rice and rice products, excluding rice seeds, for another six months, until June 30, 2025.

2024-12-24T08:42+0000

2024-12-24T08:42+0000

2024-12-24T08:42+0000

russia

russia

abkhazia

south ossetia

eurasian economic union

rice

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082708905_0:99:1920:1179_1920x0_80_0_0_5b84a48ad7fb235cbb57eed306b4006b.jpg

The government said that a decree had been signed to extend the ban past December 31, 2024 to ensure stable supplies to the domestic market, the statement said. Restrictions do not apply to rice exports to the Eurasian Economic Union single market, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as to humanitarian aid and international transit shipments. The temporary curbs on rice exports were initially introduced in 2022 due to an accident at the Fedorovsky retention hydroelectric complex and the flooding of rice fields in the Krasnodar region, Russia’s primary rice-producing region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/russia-introduces-temporary-export-ban-on-precious-metal-scrap-from-december-1-1120979706.html

russia

abkhazia

south ossetia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian government extends ban on rice, rice export, export of rice and rice products