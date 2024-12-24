https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/russian-government-extends-ban-on-rice-export-until-july-2025-1121252833.html
Russian Government Extends Ban on Rice Export Until July 2025
The Russian government extended on Tuesday the ban on the export of rice and rice products, excluding rice seeds, for another six months, until June 30, 2025.
The government said that a decree had been signed to extend the ban past December 31, 2024 to ensure stable supplies to the domestic market, the statement said. Restrictions do not apply to rice exports to the Eurasian Economic Union single market, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as to humanitarian aid and international transit shipments. The temporary curbs on rice exports were initially introduced in 2022 due to an accident at the Fedorovsky retention hydroelectric complex and the flooding of rice fields in the Krasnodar region, Russia’s primary rice-producing region.
