International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/south-korean-govt-rejects-bills-to-investigate-yoon-his-wife---reports-1121250700.html
South Korean Gov’t Rejects Bills to Investigate Yoon, His Wife - Reports
South Korean Gov’t Rejects Bills to Investigate Yoon, His Wife - Reports
Sputnik International
South Korea’s Cabinet has rejected two bills to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate activities of South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, ignoring the main opposition party’s demand to approve them, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.
2024-12-24T05:16+0000
2024-12-24T05:17+0000
asia
south korea
investigation
yoon suk yeol
law
martial law
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121112006_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0d1c8022704c3e3be6f03cd71ef40d.jpg
The bills that require the appointment of the special prosecutor to investigate Yoon’s short-lived declaration of martial law in the country, as well as a number of corruption charges against Kim, were reportedly not considered at a meeting of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo. Han is also responsible for appointing judges to the Constitutional Court, where the nine-member panel is currently three judges short of considering the impeachment of Yoon, the report said, adding that at least six votes are needed to support the impeachment motion. South Korea's parliament voted on December 14 to impeach Yoon over his controversial declaration of martial law. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office, pending the ruling, with Prime Minister Han serving as interim president until the final verdict is passed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/majority-of-south-koreans-believe-president-yoon-should-step-down---poll-1121151947.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121112006_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9b769142c559a810f42125b3298582.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korean gov’t, bills to investigate yoon, south korea president yoon suk-yeol
south korean gov’t, bills to investigate yoon, south korea president yoon suk-yeol

South Korean Gov’t Rejects Bills to Investigate Yoon, His Wife - Reports

05:16 GMT 24.12.2024 (Updated: 05:17 GMT 24.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Kim Hong-JiSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives for a news conference at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives for a news conference at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2024
© AP Photo / Kim Hong-Ji
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - South Korea’s Cabinet has rejected two bills to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate activities of South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, ignoring the main opposition party’s demand to approve them, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.
The bills that require the appointment of the special prosecutor to investigate Yoon’s short-lived declaration of martial law in the country, as well as a number of corruption charges against Kim, were reportedly not considered at a meeting of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo.
"I believe we must start with the ruling and opposition parties debating and negotiating a compromise measure in a way that the majority of the people will understand the special counsel investigations and appointments were handled without the slightest bias in accordance with the Constitution and laws," Han was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Han is also responsible for appointing judges to the Constitutional Court, where the nine-member panel is currently three judges short of considering the impeachment of Yoon, the report said, adding that at least six votes are needed to support the impeachment motion.
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, bottom center, shout slogans during a rally against President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. The signs read Yoon Suk Yeol should resign. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2024
Asia
Majority of South Koreans Believe President Yoon Should Step Down - Poll
12 December, 05:12 GMT
South Korea's parliament voted on December 14 to impeach Yoon over his controversial declaration of martial law. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office, pending the ruling, with Prime Minister Han serving as interim president until the final verdict is passed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала