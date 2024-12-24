https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/south-korean-govt-rejects-bills-to-investigate-yoon-his-wife---reports-1121250700.html
South Korean Gov’t Rejects Bills to Investigate Yoon, His Wife - Reports
South Korean Gov’t Rejects Bills to Investigate Yoon, His Wife - Reports
Sputnik International
South Korea’s Cabinet has rejected two bills to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate activities of South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, ignoring the main opposition party’s demand to approve them, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.
2024-12-24T05:16+0000
2024-12-24T05:16+0000
2024-12-24T05:17+0000
asia
south korea
investigation
yoon suk yeol
law
martial law
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121112006_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0d1c8022704c3e3be6f03cd71ef40d.jpg
The bills that require the appointment of the special prosecutor to investigate Yoon’s short-lived declaration of martial law in the country, as well as a number of corruption charges against Kim, were reportedly not considered at a meeting of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo. Han is also responsible for appointing judges to the Constitutional Court, where the nine-member panel is currently three judges short of considering the impeachment of Yoon, the report said, adding that at least six votes are needed to support the impeachment motion. South Korea's parliament voted on December 14 to impeach Yoon over his controversial declaration of martial law. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office, pending the ruling, with Prime Minister Han serving as interim president until the final verdict is passed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/majority-of-south-koreans-believe-president-yoon-should-step-down---poll-1121151947.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121112006_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9b769142c559a810f42125b3298582.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
south korean gov’t, bills to investigate yoon, south korea president yoon suk-yeol
south korean gov’t, bills to investigate yoon, south korea president yoon suk-yeol
South Korean Gov’t Rejects Bills to Investigate Yoon, His Wife - Reports
05:16 GMT 24.12.2024 (Updated: 05:17 GMT 24.12.2024)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - South Korea’s Cabinet has rejected two bills to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate activities of South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, ignoring the main opposition party’s demand to approve them, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.
The bills that require the appointment of the special prosecutor to investigate Yoon’s short-lived declaration of martial law in the country, as well as a number of corruption charges against Kim, were reportedly not considered at a meeting of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo.
"I believe we must start with the ruling and opposition parties debating and negotiating a compromise measure in a way that the majority of the people will understand the special counsel investigations and appointments were handled without the slightest bias in accordance with the Constitution and laws," Han was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Han is also responsible for appointing judges to the Constitutional Court, where the nine-member panel is currently three judges short of considering the impeachment of Yoon, the report said, adding that at least six votes are needed to support the impeachment motion.
South Korea's parliament voted on December 14 to impeach Yoon
over his controversial declaration of martial law. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office, pending the ruling, with Prime Minister Han serving as interim president until the final verdict is passed.