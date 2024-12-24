https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/south-korean-govt-rejects-bills-to-investigate-yoon-his-wife---reports-1121250700.html

South Korean Gov’t Rejects Bills to Investigate Yoon, His Wife - Reports

South Korea’s Cabinet has rejected two bills to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate activities of South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, ignoring the main opposition party’s demand to approve them, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The bills that require the appointment of the special prosecutor to investigate Yoon’s short-lived declaration of martial law in the country, as well as a number of corruption charges against Kim, were reportedly not considered at a meeting of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo. Han is also responsible for appointing judges to the Constitutional Court, where the nine-member panel is currently three judges short of considering the impeachment of Yoon, the report said, adding that at least six votes are needed to support the impeachment motion. South Korea's parliament voted on December 14 to impeach Yoon over his controversial declaration of martial law. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office, pending the ruling, with Prime Minister Han serving as interim president until the final verdict is passed.

