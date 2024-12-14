https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/south-korean-parliament-supports-impeachment-of-president-yoon-with-204-votes-1121164210.html

South Korean Parliament Supports Impeachment of President Yoon With 204 Votes

South Korean Parliament Supports Impeachment of President Yoon With 204 Votes

Sputnik International

The South Korean parliament supported the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday after 204 lawmakers voted in favor of the top official's removal from office, while 85 opposed, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2024-12-14T08:43+0000

2024-12-14T08:43+0000

2024-12-14T08:46+0000

asia

south korea

yoon suk yeol

impeachment

north korea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121112006_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0d1c8022704c3e3be6f03cd71ef40d.jpg

The first parliamentary vote to impeach Yoon was held on December 7, but failed after the ruling party boycotted the vote.On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting subversion. The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law. The office of the speaker of the parliament, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration of martial law was invalid following the lawmakers' vote.Shortly after, Yoon lifted martial law and apologized to the nation. He was banned from leaving the country pending the results of an investigation, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested on suspicion of treason.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/majority-of-south-koreans-believe-president-yoon-should-step-down---poll-1121151947.html

south korea

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea impeachment, south korea parliament, south korea turmoil, south korea crisis politcs