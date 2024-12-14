https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/south-korean-parliament-supports-impeachment-of-president-yoon-with-204-votes-1121164210.html
South Korean Parliament Supports Impeachment of President Yoon With 204 Votes
South Korean Parliament Supports Impeachment of President Yoon With 204 Votes
Sputnik International
The South Korean parliament supported the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday after 204 lawmakers voted in favor of the top official's removal from office, while 85 opposed, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-12-14T08:43+0000
2024-12-14T08:43+0000
2024-12-14T08:46+0000
asia
south korea
yoon suk yeol
impeachment
north korea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121112006_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0d1c8022704c3e3be6f03cd71ef40d.jpg
The first parliamentary vote to impeach Yoon was held on December 7, but failed after the ruling party boycotted the vote.On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting subversion. The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law. The office of the speaker of the parliament, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration of martial law was invalid following the lawmakers' vote.Shortly after, Yoon lifted martial law and apologized to the nation. He was banned from leaving the country pending the results of an investigation, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested on suspicion of treason.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/majority-of-south-koreans-believe-president-yoon-should-step-down---poll-1121151947.html
south korea
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121112006_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9b769142c559a810f42125b3298582.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
south korea impeachment, south korea parliament, south korea turmoil, south korea crisis politcs
south korea impeachment, south korea parliament, south korea turmoil, south korea crisis politcs
South Korean Parliament Supports Impeachment of President Yoon With 204 Votes
08:43 GMT 14.12.2024 (Updated: 08:46 GMT 14.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The South Korean parliament supported the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday after 204 lawmakers voted in favor of the top official's removal from office, while 85 opposed, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The first parliamentary vote to impeach Yoon was held on December 7, but failed after the ruling party boycotted the vote.
On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea
and plotting subversion. The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law. The office of the speaker of the parliament, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration of martial law was invalid following the lawmakers' vote.
Shortly after, Yoon lifted martial law and apologized to the nation. He was banned from leaving the country pending the results of an investigation, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested on suspicion of treason
.