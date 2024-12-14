International
South Korean Parliament Supports Impeachment of President Yoon With 204 Votes
South Korean Parliament Supports Impeachment of President Yoon With 204 Votes
The South Korean parliament supported the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday after 204 lawmakers voted in favor of the top official's removal from office, while 85 opposed, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The first parliamentary vote to impeach Yoon was held on December 7, but failed after the ruling party boycotted the vote.On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting subversion. The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law. The office of the speaker of the parliament, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration of martial law was invalid following the lawmakers' vote.Shortly after, Yoon lifted martial law and apologized to the nation. He was banned from leaving the country pending the results of an investigation, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested on suspicion of treason.
The South Korean parliament supported the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday after 204 lawmakers voted in favor of the top official's removal from office, while 85 opposed, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The first parliamentary vote to impeach Yoon was held on December 7, but failed after the ruling party boycotted the vote.
On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting subversion. The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law. The office of the speaker of the parliament, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration of martial law was invalid following the lawmakers' vote.
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, bottom center, shout slogans during a rally against President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. The signs read Yoon Suk Yeol should resign. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2024
Asia
Majority of South Koreans Believe President Yoon Should Step Down - Poll
12 December, 05:12 GMT
Shortly after, Yoon lifted martial law and apologized to the nation. He was banned from leaving the country pending the results of an investigation, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested on suspicion of treason.
