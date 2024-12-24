https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/turkiyes-erdogan-to-visit-syria-with-big-delegation---reports-1121251720.html

Turkiye's Erdogan to Visit Syria With Big Delegation - Reports

Turkiye's Erdogan to Visit Syria With Big Delegation - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will lead a large delegation of ministers to Syria, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Tuesday.

The delegation will include ministers in charge of the economy and investment. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin have already paid visits to Damascus. The Turkish presidential office told Sputnik that the exact dates of Erdogan's visit to Syria were being worked out. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister. He announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.

