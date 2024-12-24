International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/turkiyes-erdogan-to-visit-syria-with-big-delegation---reports-1121251720.html
Turkiye's Erdogan to Visit Syria With Big Delegation - Reports
Turkiye's Erdogan to Visit Syria With Big Delegation - Reports
Sputnik International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will lead a large delegation of ministers to Syria, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Tuesday.
2024-12-24T06:18+0000
2024-12-24T06:18+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
middle east
syria
damascus
turkiye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d6776fbd1e77037f87f3f7938d5d744f.jpg
The delegation will include ministers in charge of the economy and investment. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin have already paid visits to Damascus. The Turkish presidential office told Sputnik that the exact dates of Erdogan's visit to Syria were being worked out. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister. He announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/fighting-between-turkiye-backed-syrian-forces-and-kurds-will-increase---expert-1121224772.html
syria
damascus
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_71:0:2800:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b10135845c0e1ebc2291bc0b65bdc2d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
visit syria, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, ministers to syria
visit syria, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, ministers to syria

Turkiye's Erdogan to Visit Syria With Big Delegation - Reports

06:18 GMT 24.12.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will lead a large delegation of ministers to Syria, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Tuesday.
The delegation will include ministers in charge of the economy and investment. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin have already paid visits to Damascus.
The Turkish presidential office told Sputnik that the exact dates of Erdogan's visit to Syria were being worked out.
Flag of the Kurdish YPG self-defense forces on the central street of the city of Afrin, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2024
World
Fighting Between Turkiye-Backed Syrian Forces and Kurds Will Increase - Expert
20 December, 17:51 GMT
Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister. He announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала