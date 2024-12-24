https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/what-are-turkiyes-interests-in-syria-1121259319.html

What are Turkiye’s Interests in Syria?

What are Turkiye’s Interests in Syria?

Sputnik International

President Erdogan is reportedly planning a big trip to Syria, with the delegation set to include ministers in charge of the economy and investment. What are Turkiye's longstanding security, political and economic interests vis-a-vis its southern neighbor? Sputnik asked a pair of Turkish international affairs and security experts.

2024-12-24T16:35+0000

2024-12-24T16:35+0000

2024-12-24T16:35+0000

analysis

recep tayyip erdogan

middle east

turkiye

syria

ankara

kurdish people's protection units (ypg)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/18/1121259160_0:103:2725:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_9cbb0f342bf3e552f95bc8141e9cb02f.jpg

“I think politically and economically, it's quite important for Turkiye to have a strong Syria in the southern border,” Turkish security policy expert Furkan Halit Yolcu told Sputnik, commenting on Erdogan's reported Syria visit plans.“That means stability. That means less danger from the YPG, that means less threat of instability and less headaches with the migration problem with the Syrians influx into Turkish territory,” Yolcu explained.Maintaining strong influence over the development of Syria’s new political framework is “essential” for Ankara, Yolcu says, not only given the two countries’ roughly 800 km-long common border and Turkish concerns related to the Kurdish problem, but Turkiye’s interest in natural gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea region.Building on Established RootsIn the economic sphere, besides trade and reconstruction, Ankara’s interests include efforts to ensure the return of the millions of Syrians living in Turkiye back to Syria “in the coming months and years,” Bagci said.Trade, which reached roughly $2.3 billion in 2010 before the onset of the Syrian civil war, could easily top $20 billion, the analyst believes, with plenty of opportunities available amid the nearly complete destruction of Syria’s infrastructure in the 13-year-long dirty war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/is-us-turkiye-sooperation-in-syria-viable-analyst-weighs-in-on-divergent-approaches-1121175158.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/turkiye-syria-mull-joint-military-operation-against-syrian-kurds---reports-1121251978.html

turkiye

syria

ankara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what does turkey want in syria, what are turkey's interests in syria, does turkey want to conquer syria, has turkiye conquered syria