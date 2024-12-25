https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/air-defense-destroys-59-ukrainian-drones-over-5-russian-regions-sea-of-azov---mod-1121263039.html
Air Defense Destroys 59 Ukrainian Drones Over 5 Russian Regions, Sea of Azov - MoD
The air defense destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions and the Sea of Azov last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Over the past night, air defense systems destroyed 59 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 26 drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region, 23 over the Voronezh Region, three drones each over the Kursk, Bryansk and Tambov Regions, and one over the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The air defense destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions and the Sea of Azov last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Over the past night, air defense systems destroyed 59 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles
: 26 drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region, 23 over the Voronezh Region, three drones each over the Kursk, Bryansk and Tambov Regions, and one over the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.