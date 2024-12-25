International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Air Defense Destroys 59 Ukrainian Drones Over 5 Russian Regions, Sea of ​​Azov - MoD
Air Defense Destroys 59 Ukrainian Drones Over 5 Russian Regions, Sea of ​​Azov - MoD
The air defense destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions and the Sea of ​​Azov last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Over the past night, air defense systems destroyed 59 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 26 drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region, 23 over the Voronezh Region, three drones each over the Kursk, Bryansk and Tambov Regions, and one over the Sea of ​​Azov," the ministry said.
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system used by servicemen of the Ivanovo formation's anti-aircraft missile unit of Russian airborne troops is seen, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system used by servicemen of the Ivanovo formation's anti-aircraft missile unit of Russian airborne troops is seen, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The air defense destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions and the Sea of ​​Azov last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Over the past night, air defense systems destroyed 59 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 26 drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region, 23 over the Voronezh Region, three drones each over the Kursk, Bryansk and Tambov Regions, and one over the Sea of ​​Azov," the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
