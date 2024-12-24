https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/russian-air-defense-destroys-4-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1121249243.html

Russian Air Defense Destroys 4 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

Russian Air Defense Destroys 4 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight — three over the Rostov region and one over the Voronezh region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2024-12-24T04:29+0000

2024-12-24T04:29+0000

2024-12-24T04:29+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

ukraine

voronezh

russian air defense forces

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg

"During the past night, air defense systems on duty destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Three UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Rostov region, one over the territory of the Voronezh region," it said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russian-air-defense-shot-down-15-ukrainian-drones-overnight--1121171239.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drones