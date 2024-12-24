https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/russian-air-defense-destroys-4-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1121249243.html
Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight — three over the Rostov region and one over the Voronezh region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the past night, air defense systems on duty destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Three UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Rostov region, one over the territory of the Voronezh region," it said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight — three over the Rostov region and one over the Voronezh region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the past night, air defense systems on duty destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Three UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Rostov region, one over the territory of the Voronezh region," it said.
Ukraine has been sending drones
and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.