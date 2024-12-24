International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight — three over the Rostov region and one over the Voronezh region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the past night, air defense systems on duty destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Three UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Rostov region, one over the territory of the Voronezh region," it said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
04:29 GMT 24.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight — three over the Rostov region and one over the Voronezh region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the past night, air defense systems on duty destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Three UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Rostov region, one over the territory of the Voronezh region," it said.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
