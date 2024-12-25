https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/cis-nations-boost-joint-efforts-against-crime-terrorism-and-drug-trafficking--putin-1121268158.html
CIS Nations Boost Joint Efforts Against Crime, Terrorism and Drug Trafficking – Putin
CIS Nations Boost Joint Efforts Against Crime, Terrorism and Drug Trafficking – Putin
Sputnik International
The CIS countries are stepping up cooperation in fight against crime, terrorism and drug trafficking, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2024-12-25T11:38+0000
2024-12-25T11:38+0000
2024-12-25T11:38+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
leningrad region
cis
cooperation
security cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121168525_0:0:3140:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b4bcf2cca13add0d94cac635eb55a5.jpg
"The Commonwealth countries are increasing their cooperation in the fight against extremism, cross-border crime, and drug trafficking. Daily operations and contacts between law enforcement agencies have been established," Putin said at an informal meeting with the leaders of the CIS countries in Russia's Leningrad Region.The growth of the aggregate GDP of the CIS member countries is projected at 4.7% by the end of the year and is higher than the world average, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.The share of national currencies in commercial settlements between the CIS member countries today exceeds 85%, the president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/putin-cis-leaders-constantly-coordinate-positions-on-key-global-regional-issues-1120474298.html
russia
leningrad region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121168525_411:0:3140:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5df0867cc6f41c40bfa1abfc0715b8d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cis nations, russian president vladimir putin, crime, terrorism and drug trafficking
cis nations, russian president vladimir putin, crime, terrorism and drug trafficking
CIS Nations Boost Joint Efforts Against Crime, Terrorism and Drug Trafficking – Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The CIS countries are stepping up cooperation in fight against crime, terrorism and drug trafficking, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"The Commonwealth countries are increasing their cooperation in the fight against extremism, cross-border crime, and drug trafficking
. Daily operations and contacts between law enforcement agencies have been established," Putin said at an informal meeting with the leaders of the CIS countries in Russia's Leningrad Region.
The growth of the aggregate GDP of the CIS member
countries is projected at 4.7% by the end of the year and is higher than the world average, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Thus, by the end of 2024, the growth of the aggregate GDP of the Commonwealth countries is projected at 4.7% — this is higher than the global average," Putin said at the informal meeting of the CIS leaders.
The share of national currencies in commercial settlements between the CIS member countries today exceeds 85%, the president added.