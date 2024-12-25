International
CIS Nations Boost Joint Efforts Against Crime, Terrorism and Drug Trafficking – Putin
CIS Nations Boost Joint Efforts Against Crime, Terrorism and Drug Trafficking – Putin
The CIS countries are stepping up cooperation in fight against crime, terrorism and drug trafficking, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"The Commonwealth countries are increasing their cooperation in the fight against extremism, cross-border crime, and drug trafficking. Daily operations and contacts between law enforcement agencies have been established," Putin said at an informal meeting with the leaders of the CIS countries in Russia's Leningrad Region.The growth of the aggregate GDP of the CIS member countries is projected at 4.7% by the end of the year and is higher than the world average, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.The share of national currencies in commercial settlements between the CIS member countries today exceeds 85%, the president added.
CIS Nations Boost Joint Efforts Against Crime, Terrorism and Drug Trafficking – Putin

11:38 GMT 25.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The CIS countries are stepping up cooperation in fight against crime, terrorism and drug trafficking, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"The Commonwealth countries are increasing their cooperation in the fight against extremism, cross-border crime, and drug trafficking. Daily operations and contacts between law enforcement agencies have been established," Putin said at an informal meeting with the leaders of the CIS countries in Russia's Leningrad Region.
The growth of the aggregate GDP of the CIS member countries is projected at 4.7% by the end of the year and is higher than the world average, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Thus, by the end of 2024, the growth of the aggregate GDP of the Commonwealth countries is projected at 4.7% — this is higher than the global average," Putin said at the informal meeting of the CIS leaders.
The share of national currencies in commercial settlements between the CIS member countries today exceeds 85%, the president added.
