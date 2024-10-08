https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/putin-cis-leaders-constantly-coordinate-positions-on-key-global-regional-issues-1120474298.html

Putin: CIS Leaders Constantly Coordinate Positions on Key Global, Regional Issues

Putin: CIS Leaders Constantly Coordinate Positions on Key Global, Regional Issues

Sputnik International

The CIS leaders constantly coordinate positions on key global and regional issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2024-10-08T15:03+0000

2024-10-08T15:03+0000

2024-10-08T15:03+0000

world

vladimir putin

russia

cis

brics

moscow

national currencies

fight against terrorism

extremism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/08/1120474138_0:272:3145:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_c3a1cc5ab788c79e4ed98ac548803148.jpg

"We are constantly coordinating positions on key global and regional issues. Moreover, our approaches regarding them are traditionally close or completely coincide," Putin said at a meeting of the expanded Council of CIS Heads of State. All CIS countries advocate the formation of a just world order with the central role of the UN, he added. On CIS CooperationThe CIS leaders have discussed cooperation within the framework of the commonwealth and international issues, and also advocate deepening cooperation, President Putin pointed out."We frankly discussed topical issues of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States, exchanged views on regional and international issues. Important decisions have been agreed upon that determine the development of the CIS both for the coming year and for the future," he said.In addition, Putin noted that the CIS is developing, and all the leaders of the states gathered at the summit are in favor of further deepening cooperation.BRICS is gaining momentum and is becoming very attractive to many countries, Putin emphasized."Russia is chairing the BRICS this year. This organization is gaining momentum and is becoming very attractive to many countries. As you know, we expanded this organization last year, now all new members and those who are interested in joining the work of this respected international forum will participate," he said.On Russia's Trade With CIS CountriesRussia's trade with CIS countries has increased by 7.7% in January-July, despite the volatility of global markets, Vladimir Putin put forward."Positive macroeconomic and economic dynamics are observed throughout the CIS. The GDP of the commonwealth members is growing at a good pace, and mutual trade and investment ties are strengthening. For example, Russia's trade with the CIS countries has grown by 7.7% in just seven months, despite the volatility of global markets," he stated.On Import Substitution in CISThe import substitution processes in the CIS space is proceeding rapidly and strengthening the technical sovereignty of the countries, Putin underscored."Import substitution processes are proceeding rapidly and thus the technological sovereignty of our country is being strengthened," he said.Close coordination of the CIS countries on the foreign policy track is of great importance, Putin added.On Fight Against Terrorism and ExtremismThe fight against terrorism, extremism and crime are key areas of joint work of the CIS countries, Putin emphasized."Traditionally, the key area of joint work within the Commonwealth is the fight against terrorism and extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and corruption. This is facilitated by the well-established operational cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and the competent authorities of our countries," he said.On Settlements in National CurrenciesThe settlements in national currencies in the CIS space exceed 85% and continue to increase, President Putin stated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/cooperation-within-cis-one-of-russias-top-priorities---putin-1120471697.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is cis, what countries are in cis, what does cis do, cis meeting in moscow, putin's speech at cis meeting