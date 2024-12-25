https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/hamas-accuses-israel-of-stonewalling-gaza-ceasefire-with-new-demands-1121268579.html
Hamas Accuses Israel of Stonewalling Gaza Ceasefire With New Demands
Israel has put forward "new conditions" related to the withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip, ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners, Palestinian movement Hamas said on Wednesday.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave in response to the attack.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Israel has put forward "new conditions" related to the withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip, ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners, Palestinian movement Hamas said on Wednesday.
Serious negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange are taking place in Doha, with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt, the movement said in a statement.
"The movement demonstrated responsibility and flexibility, but the occupation [Israel] raised new questions and put forward new demands related to withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoner exchange and return of displaced persons, which delayed the agreement that was available," the statement read.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip
. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave in response to the attack.