Israeli Delegation Returns From Qatar After Gaza Ceasefire Talks - Prime Minister’s Office

An Israeli delegation returned from Doha after negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for consultations with the military-political leadership on a number of issues, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Sputnik.

"The negotiating group of representatives of the army, the Mossad service and the Israel Security Agency returned to Israel after 10 days of negotiations in Qatar for consultations with the military-political leadership on a number of issues discussed within the framework of the deal," Gendelman said. He added that after the consultations, the group will have to return to negotiations "with the aim of quickly concluding an agreement on a ceasefire and the return of all our abducted citizens." More than a year has passed since the first hostage deal with Palestinian movement Hamas was implemented, and since then the two sides have been negotiating through intermediaries over the fate of the remaining hostages. In recent weeks, intermediary talks have intensified in Cairo and Doha, with informed sources reporting progress.

