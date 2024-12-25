https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/japan-drafts-732bln-budget-for-2025-with-record-8bln-defense-spending---reports-1121264120.html
Japan Drafts $732Bln Budget for 2025 With Record $8Bln Defense Spending - Reports
Japan Drafts $732Bln Budget for 2025 With Record $8Bln Defense Spending - Reports
Sputnik International
Japan’s core budget for the 2025 fiscal year that starts on April 1 is projected to reach a record 115 trillion Japanese yen ($732 billion), while the defense budget may surpass 8 trillion yen for the first time, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.
2024-12-25T06:40+0000
2024-12-25T06:40+0000
2024-12-25T06:40+0000
military
japan
japanese defense ministry
budget
defense budget
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_b16893cd00e42675cdb36e209706e95f.jpg
The initial budget contains social security spending of more than 38 trillion yen, Japanese broadcaster reported. The country’s defense budget, expected to jump to 8.5 trillion yen, will include strengthening the capabilities of standoff missiles, expanding the capabilities of the integrated air defense and missile defense systems, and drone development, the report said. The funding will also be aimed at boosting space capabilities and cybersecurity. Additionally, the draft budget outlined three new defense projects, including a remote monitoring system for garrisons and other protected facilities, a warehouse automation system, and an artificial intelligence-based supply forecasting system, the report said. Japan is also planning to build three new Mogami-class frigates, the report added. In August, the Japanese Defense Ministry requested a record budget of 8.5 trillion yen for the next fiscal year (April 1, 2025 - March 31, 2026) to enhance defense capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/japan-welcomes-start-of-us-marines-redeployment-from-okinawa-to-guam---defense-minister-1121183059.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_215:0:2864:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_aed9c8c1751af5c4aaf858c44bfa173b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
defense funding, japanese yen, defense budget, projected to reach a record
defense funding, japanese yen, defense budget, projected to reach a record
Japan Drafts $732Bln Budget for 2025 With Record $8Bln Defense Spending - Reports
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan’s core budget for the 2025 fiscal year that starts on April 1 is projected to reach a record 115 trillion Japanese yen ($732 billion), while the defense budget may surpass 8 trillion yen for the first time, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.
The initial budget contains social security spending of more than 38 trillion yen, Japanese broadcaster reported.
The country’s defense budget, expected to jump to 8.5 trillion yen, will include strengthening the capabilities of standoff missiles, expanding the capabilities of the integrated air defense and missile defense systems, and drone development, the report said. The funding will also be aimed at boosting space capabilities and cybersecurity.
Additionally, the draft budget outlined three new defense projects, including a remote monitoring system for garrisons and other protected facilities, a warehouse automation system, and an artificial intelligence-based supply forecasting system, the report said. Japan is also planning to build three new Mogami-class frigates, the report added.
In August, the Japanese Defense Ministry
requested a record budget of 8.5 trillion yen for the next fiscal year (April 1, 2025 - March 31, 2026) to enhance defense capabilities.