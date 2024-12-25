International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/nasa-rebuffs-conspiracy-theory-about-starliner-crews-santa-hats-on-iss---reports-1121263300.html
NASA Rebuffs Conspiracy Theory About Starliner Crew's Santa Hats on ISS - Reports
NASA Rebuffs Conspiracy Theory About Starliner Crew's Santa Hats on ISS - Reports
Sputnik International
NASA has rebuffed a social media conspiracy theory that claimed that Starliner astronauts stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) since June are actually on Earth, the New York Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.
2024-12-25T05:38+0000
2024-12-25T05:38+0000
beyond politics
nasa
sputnik
international space station (iss)
starliner
crew
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095474992_0:74:3072:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_f103d4d1e93b16c6909d1ba082ff4a12.jpg
The theory emerged after US astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams took photos in Santa hats and near a Christmas tree earlier in the week. After seeing photos, social media users started wondering whether the astronauts had brought the hats with them when they departed for the ISS in early June or had managed to sew them during their time there, the newspaper said. Many users claimed that the hats are a clear sign of a conspiracy theory and that the astronauts are actually at a movie studio on Earth. Later, NASA confirmed to the newspaper that all the hats, along with Christmas decorations and gifts for the ISS crew, were all a part of a 3-ton cargo brought to the station by SpaceX in November. Earlier in December, the space agency scheduled the return of the Starliner crew for March 2025. The astronauts are expected to return to Earth on the Crew-10 spaceship, which will also bring a new team to the ISS. The Starliner was launched on June 5 and docked to the ISS the next day. Wilmore and Williams were expected to stay in orbit for eight days and return to Earth on the same spacecraft. However, the undocking of the Starliner was delayed several times due to problems with thrusters and discovered helium leaks. This has raised safety concerns, so Wilmore and Williams had to remain on the ISS.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/boeing-starliner-undocks-from-iss-without-crew-1120063452.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095474992_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_279a8f6a1b385be5238b325202c28d8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
international space station, astronauts stuck on the international space station, starliner crew
international space station, astronauts stuck on the international space station, starliner crew

NASA Rebuffs Conspiracy Theory About Starliner Crew's Santa Hats on ISS - Reports

05:38 GMT 25.12.2024
© AP Photo / John RaouxBoeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft sits atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, on Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ready for the second un-piloted test flight to the International Space Station, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft sits atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, on Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ready for the second un-piloted test flight to the International Space Station, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
© AP Photo / John Raoux
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA has rebuffed a social media conspiracy theory that claimed that Starliner astronauts stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) since June are actually on Earth, the New York Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The theory emerged after US astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams took photos in Santa hats and near a Christmas tree earlier in the week. After seeing photos, social media users started wondering whether the astronauts had brought the hats with them when they departed for the ISS in early June or had managed to sew them during their time there, the newspaper said. Many users claimed that the hats are a clear sign of a conspiracy theory and that the astronauts are actually at a movie studio on Earth.
Later, NASA confirmed to the newspaper that all the hats, along with Christmas decorations and gifts for the ISS crew, were all a part of a 3-ton cargo brought to the station by SpaceX in November.
Earlier in December, the space agency scheduled the return of the Starliner crew for March 2025. The astronauts are expected to return to Earth on the Crew-10 spaceship, which will also bring a new team to the ISS.
In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2024
Americas
Boeing Starliner Undocks From ISS Without Crew
6 September, 23:52 GMT
The Starliner was launched on June 5 and docked to the ISS the next day. Wilmore and Williams were expected to stay in orbit for eight days and return to Earth on the same spacecraft. However, the undocking of the Starliner was delayed several times due to problems with thrusters and discovered helium leaks. This has raised safety concerns, so Wilmore and Williams had to remain on the ISS.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала