https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/over-20-people-killed-in-gaza-strip-due-to-israeli-strikes-in-past-day---health-ministry-1121262633.html
Over 20 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry
Over 20 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry
Sputnik International
At least 21 people have been killed and 51 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Gaza Strip's health ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-12-25T05:22+0000
2024-12-25T05:22+0000
2024-12-25T05:22+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
israel
middle east
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg
"During the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation committed three massacres of families in the Gaza Strip, with 21 dead and 51 being admitted to hospitals," the ministry said. Overall, since the start of the conflict in 2023, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 45,338, with more than 107,000 people injured, the ministry added. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/israel-defense-forces-struck-hamas-command-center-in-gaza---statement-1121162906.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a593bf8684f33ed30c260f2639eb14f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza strip, gaza strip's health ministry, israeli strikes
gaza strip, gaza strip's health ministry, israeli strikes
Over 20 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry
CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least 21 people have been killed and 51 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Gaza Strip's health ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation committed three massacres of families in the Gaza Strip, with 21 dead and 51 being admitted to hospitals," the ministry said.
Overall, since the start of the conflict in 2023, the death toll in Gaza
has risen to 45,338, with more than 107,000 people injured, the ministry added.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.