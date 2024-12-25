https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/over-20-people-killed-in-gaza-strip-due-to-israeli-strikes-in-past-day---health-ministry-1121262633.html

Over 20 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry

At least 21 people have been killed and 51 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Gaza Strip's health ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation committed three massacres of families in the Gaza Strip, with 21 dead and 51 being admitted to hospitals," the ministry said. Overall, since the start of the conflict in 2023, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 45,338, with more than 107,000 people injured, the ministry added. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.

