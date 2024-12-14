International
Israel Defense Forces Claims Struck Hamas Command Center in Gaza
Israel Defense Forces Claims Struck Hamas Command Center in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck a command center of Palestinian movement Hamas in a former school building in Gaza City.
"The IAF [Israeli Air Force] conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were planning to commit terror attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and against Israeli territory in the immediate future. The terrorists were operating inside a command and control center embedded within a compound that previously served as the 'Yaffa' School in Gaza City," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram. It said that prior to the strike, steps had been taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.
mideast crisis, palestine-israel conflict, israeli conflict mideas, israel hamas conflict, gaza crisis
Israel Defense Forces Claims Struck Hamas Command Center in Gaza

05:28 GMT 14.12.2024 (Updated: 07:44 GMT 14.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Israel Defense ForcesИзраильские военные во наземной операции в секторе Газа
Израильские военные во наземной операции в секторе Газа - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2024
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck a command center of Palestinian movement Hamas in a former school building in Gaza City.
"The IAF [Israeli Air Force] conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were planning to commit terror attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and against Israeli territory in the immediate future. The terrorists were operating inside a command and control center embedded within a compound that previously served as the 'Yaffa' School in Gaza City," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.
It said that prior to the strike, steps had been taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,800, according to local health authorities.

