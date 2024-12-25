https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/russia-offers-various-routes-to-secure-gas-supplies-to-europe-as-doubts-loom-over-ukrainian-transit-1121266032.html

Russia Offers Various Routes to Secure Gas Supplies to Europe As Doubts Loom Over Ukrainian Transit

Russia is ready to continue gas supplies to Europe via several routes, not only via transit through Ukraine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"As of today, the issue ... has not been resolved, although Europeans and European countries are interested in this. But this depends primarily on the agreement between the European Union and Kiev on the possibility of such supplies. We, in turn, have always stated that we are ready to continue to supply gas not only along the existing line, there are a number of other routes," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. The situation with gas reserves in Europe is tense despite supplies from Russia, and without them the situation will be even more difficult, the official added.In the next 2-3 years Russia will become 90% independent from the import of technologies and equipment for the oil and gas industry, Novak said.Global oil demand will grow by 1.2 million barrels per day in 2024 and by 1-1.5 million in 2025, Alexander Novak said.Russia will export 33 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in 2024, Novak said.Russia's pipeline and liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe have increased by an average of 18-20% in 2024, Alexander Novak said, adding that 50 billion cubic meters were delivered in 11 months of the year."If you look at the volumes of supplies [of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas] to Europe, they are 18-20% higher than last year... In 11 months, despite all the statements and sanctions pressure, about 50 billion cubic meters of gas have been delivered because gas is a highly ecological product; it is in demand, and from the point of view of supply logistics and price, Russian gas is the most economically advantageous," Novak said.The decision to postpone start of oil production growth within OPEC+ is rational and will to ensure a smooth supply growth in conditions of a smooth demand growth, Novak said.Energy consumption in Russia is growing at a record pace, with an increase of 3% in 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said."Energy consumption in our country is growing, and it is growing at a record pace. This year, we expect an increase in electricity consumption in the country by 3% compared to last year. This is a very high level, it usually grew by 1-1.5%," Novak said.

