OPEC+ Oil Production in November Above Quotas by 680,000Bpd - IEA Report

OPEC+ Oil Production in November Above Quotas by 680,000Bpd - IEA Report

The OPEC+ countries that participate in the oil deal have increased output by 80,000 barrels per day to 34.4 million barrels per day in November, producing 680,000 barrels per day above quotas, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its fresh report on Thursday.

The OPEC+ countries that participate in the oil deal have increased output by 80,000 barrels per day to 34.4 million barrels per day in November, producing 680,000 barrels per day above quotas, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its fresh report on Thursday.OPEC has upgraded its forecast for the oil production growth in 2024 outside the organization by 70,000 barrels per day to 1.3 million barrels per day and expects the output to average at 53.1 million barrels per day, the organization said in its fresh report on Wednesday.In its November report, OPEC expected a growth of 1.23 million barrels per day, while in the December forecast, it was increased by 70,000 barrels per day.The OPEC+ countries that participate in the oil deal have increased output by 323,000 barrels per day to 40.7 million barrels per day in November, producing 222,000 barrels per day below quotas, OPEC said in its fresh report on Wednesday.According to the tables in the report, the 18 member countries of the alliance, which have quotas, produced about 40.665 million barrels per day in November.OPEC+ members produced 222,000 barrels per day less oil in November than agreed under the deal, taking into account voluntary cuts and compensation plan, the report added.The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes that Russia decreased oil production in November by 10,000 barrels per day to 9.25 million barrels per day, exceeding the OPEC+ oil deal target by 270,000 barrels per day, the organization's fresh report said on Thursday.OPEC has decided to downgrade its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2024 by 210,000 barrels per day to 1.6 million barrels per day, according to its new report released on Wednesday.In 2025, the demand is expected to grow by 1.4 million barrels per day to 105.3 million barrels per day.The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) decreased by 22.3 million barrels in October and were below the five-year average by 93.2 million barrels, according to OPEC's fresh report published on Wednesday.

