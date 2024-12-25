https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/trump-kind-of-gorbachev-seeking-to-shake-up-us-political-stagnation---ex-us-diplomat-1121262044.html
Trump 'Kind of Gorbachev' Seeking to Shake Up US Political Stagnation - Ex-US Diplomat
The United States has been facing an extended period of political stagnation resembling the one the Soviet Union entered under Leonid Brezhnev, former US diplomat Jim Jatras told Sputnik.
Trump 'Kind of Gorbachev' Seeking to Shake Up US Political Stagnation - Ex-US Diplomat
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has been facing an extended period of political stagnation resembling the one the Soviet Union entered under Leonid Brezhnev, former US diplomat Jim Jatras told Sputnik.
"I think we have been going through an extended period of, I would call it, a period of Brezhnev stagnation. Our period of stagnation is lasting longer because, I think, we have experienced it more than 10 years," Jatras said. "Trump is in some ways kind of Gorbachev figure, who thinks he can shake things up and save the American empire. As I said, it is going to lead to further destabilization."
Jatras believes that having Western powers as an opposing side made the Soviet Union
experience stagnation relatively quickly.
However, the US has no peer rival now, which could make its path longer and more difficult for the entire world, according to Jatras.
Jatras is a former US diplomat who worked in the US embassy in Mexico and served at the State Department’s Soviet desk in the early 1980s. Later, he was a foreign policy advisor for the US Senate Republican leadership for many years.