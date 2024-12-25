https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/ukraine-ready-to-cut-support-for-its-refugees-in-eu-to-encourage-their-return---reports-1121260691.html

Ukraine Ready to Cut Support for Its Refugees in EU to Encourage Their Return - Reports

Kiev is advocating for EU countries to halt assistance for Ukrainian refugees and deny consular services to men of draft age, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Tuesday.

Ukrainian authorities are reportedly considering any measures to resolve the demographic crisis. In an effort to encourage refugees to return, the country's parliament has passed a bill in its first reading that would recognize dual citizenship. Later in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi called some of these reports incorrect. "The Ukrainian government is not requesting the reduction of assistance. Men of draft age have access to consular services," Tykhyi wrote on X. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law in April to lower the draft age from 27 to 25, prompting a public outcry. The government said in August that it had no plans to drop the draft age lower. A Ukrainian lawmaker said in September that the army had banned recruiting citizens under 25, who previously had the "fit for limited military service" status.

