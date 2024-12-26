International
France Completes Training of Ukrainian Pilots to Operate Mirage 2000-5F Fighters
France Completes Training of Ukrainian Pilots to Operate Mirage 2000-5F Fighters
France has completed training of Ukrainian pilots to fly Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets, French media reported.
"After six months, the training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5F has come to an end," the French Aid to Ukraine account on the X social network reported on Wednesday. The pilots and mechanics needed to operate these aircraft were trained at a base in Nancy. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris would transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Kiev and would organize training for Ukrainian pilots by the end of the year. Macron added that French weapons will not be used to bomb civilians on Russian territory. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the aircraft would be delivered in the first quarter of 2025. In November, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Defense and Armed Forces Committee, Frank Giletti, said that Paris would deliver six fighters to Ukraine.
05:15 GMT 26.12.2024
© AFP 2023 / KAISA SIRENA French Mirage 2000 jet fighter takes off during the Arctic Challenge Exercise (ACE 2015) organized by Sweden, Finland and Norway in Rovaniemi, Finland on May 27, 2015.
A French Mirage 2000 jet fighter takes off during the Arctic Challenge Exercise (ACE 2015) organized by Sweden, Finland and Norway in Rovaniemi, Finland on May 27, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2024
© AFP 2023 / KAISA SIREN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France has completed training of Ukrainian pilots to fly Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets, French media reported.
"After six months, the training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5F has come to an end," the French Aid to Ukraine account on the X social network reported on Wednesday.
The pilots and mechanics needed to operate these aircraft were trained at a base in Nancy.
In June, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris would transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Kiev and would organize training for Ukrainian pilots by the end of the year. Macron added that French weapons will not be used to bomb civilians on Russian territory. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the aircraft would be delivered in the first quarter of 2025.
In November, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Defense and Armed Forces Committee, Frank Giletti, said that Paris would deliver six fighters to Ukraine.
