https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/israel-defense-forces-says-struck-islamic-jihad-members-in-gaza-strip-1121271078.html

IDF Reports Striking Islamic Jihad Members in Gaza Strip

IDF Reports Striking Islamic Jihad Members in Gaza Strip

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck a vehicle belonging to members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

2024-12-26T04:44+0000

2024-12-26T04:44+0000

2024-12-26T05:49+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

middle east

israel defense forces (idf)

israeli air force (iaf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg

"Overnight, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] conducted a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that five journalists from the Palestinian news network, Quds, were killed when Israeli forces struck their van while they were filming a story in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/hamas-accuses-israel-of-stonewalling-gaza-ceasefire-with-new-demands-1121268579.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel defense forces, islamic jihad members in gaza strip, palestinian islamic jihad movement near the nuseirat