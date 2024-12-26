https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/israel-defense-forces-says-struck-islamic-jihad-members-in-gaza-strip-1121271078.html
IDF Reports Striking Islamic Jihad Members in Gaza Strip
IDF Reports Striking Islamic Jihad Members in Gaza Strip
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck a vehicle belonging to members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
2024-12-26T04:44+0000
2024-12-26T04:44+0000
2024-12-26T05:49+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
middle east
israel defense forces (idf)
israeli air force (iaf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg
"Overnight, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] conducted a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that five journalists from the Palestinian news network, Quds, were killed when Israeli forces struck their van while they were filming a story in the Nuseirat refugee camp.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/hamas-accuses-israel-of-stonewalling-gaza-ceasefire-with-new-demands-1121268579.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a593bf8684f33ed30c260f2639eb14f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel defense forces, islamic jihad members in gaza strip, palestinian islamic jihad movement near the nuseirat
israel defense forces, islamic jihad members in gaza strip, palestinian islamic jihad movement near the nuseirat
IDF Reports Striking Islamic Jihad Members in Gaza Strip
04:44 GMT 26.12.2024 (Updated: 05:49 GMT 26.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck a vehicle belonging to members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
"Overnight, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] conducted a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat,"
the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.
Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that five journalists from the Palestinian news network, Quds, were killed when Israeli forces struck their van while they were filming a story in the Nuseirat refugee camp.