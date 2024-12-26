International
IDF Reports Striking Islamic Jihad Members in Gaza Strip
IDF Reports Striking Islamic Jihad Members in Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck a vehicle belonging to members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
"Overnight, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] conducted a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that five journalists from the Palestinian news network, Quds, were killed when Israeli forces struck their van while they were filming a story in the Nuseirat refugee camp.
israel defense forces, islamic jihad members in gaza strip, palestinian islamic jihad movement near the nuseirat
israel defense forces, islamic jihad members in gaza strip, palestinian islamic jihad movement near the nuseirat

IDF Reports Striking Islamic Jihad Members in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck a vehicle belonging to members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
"Overnight, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] conducted a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.
Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that five journalists from the Palestinian news network, Quds, were killed when Israeli forces struck their van while they were filming a story in the Nuseirat refugee camp.
