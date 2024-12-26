International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Gigant Settlement in DPR - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 530 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy lost up to 530 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, nine vehicles, a 152 mm D-20 cannon, three 122 mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, two 122 mm D-30 howitzers, a UK-made 105 mm L-119 cannon, as well as US-made 155 mm M114 howitzer, 105 mm M101 cannon and two 105 mm M119 guns," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian forces took control of the Gigant settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 11 counterattacks, eliminating up to 490 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
Russian Forces Take Control of Gigant Settlement in DPR - MoD

10:03 GMT 26.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 530 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy lost up to 530 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, nine vehicles, a 152 mm D-20 cannon, three 122 mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, two 122 mm D-30 howitzers, a UK-made 105 mm L-119 cannon, as well as US-made 155 mm M114 howitzer, 105 mm M101 cannon and two 105 mm M119 guns," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces took control of the Gigant settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 11 counterattacks, eliminating up to 490 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
