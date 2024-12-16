https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/russian-forces-advance-in-dpr-liberate-yelizavetovka-and-repel-counterattacks-1121185712.html

Russian Forces Advance in DPR, Liberate Yelizavetovka and Repel Counterattacks

Russian Forces Advance in DPR, Liberate Yelizavetovka and Repel Counterattacks

Sputnik International

Russian armed forces continue their offensive operations in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), according to reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

2024-12-16T10:22+0000

2024-12-16T10:22+0000

2024-12-16T10:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian ministry of defense

kharkov

russia

ukraine

d-30

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121186680_0:99:3290:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_445fc69bd432efac9c80a136c1092dd9.jpg

Troops of the Yug battlegroup have captured the settlement of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."As a result of decisive actions, the settlement of Yelizavetovka has been liberated," the ministry stated.The battlegroup also:The Vostok Battlegroup continued advancing into the Ukrainian defenses, targeting two mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Razliv, Zelenoye Pole and Vremevka in the DPR. The battlegroup’s forces also repelled three counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups.Reported Ukrainian losses over the past day included:The Tsentr Battlegroup also achieved more advantageous positions, striking personnel and equipment from seven Ukrainian brigades and two assault battalions near the settlements of Shevchenko, Shcherbinovka, Novoolenovka, Novopustynka, Petrovka and Dzerzhinsk in the DPR.According to the ministry, nine counterattacks by Ukrainian forces were repelled. Ukrainian losses included:Other DevelopmentsSever BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/russian-forces-liberate-alexandropol-settlement-in-dpr--defense-ministry-1120684531.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/russia-will-continue-testing-oreshnik-missile-complex---putin-1120967235.html

kharkov

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces advance, russian ministry of defense, donetsk people's republic