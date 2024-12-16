Russian Forces Advance in DPR, Liberate Yelizavetovka and Repel Counterattacks
10:22 GMT 16.12.2024 (Updated: 10:27 GMT 16.12.2024)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
Subscribe
Russian armed forces continue their offensive operations in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), according to reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Troops of the Yug battlegroup have captured the settlement of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
"As a result of decisive actions, the settlement of Yelizavetovka has been liberated," the ministry stated.
The battlegroup also:
Eliminated up to 345 Ukrainian troops
Destroyed two MaxxPro armored vehicles, a Paladin self-propelled howitzer, a D-20 gun and a D-30 howitzer
Eliminated an ammo depot, an Enclave-N electronic warfare station and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 radar
Targeted six Ukrainian brigades near Seversk, Belogorovka and other locations in the DPR
The Vostok Battlegroup continued advancing into the Ukrainian defenses, targeting two mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Razliv, Zelenoye Pole and Vremevka in the DPR. The battlegroup’s forces also repelled three counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups.
Reported Ukrainian losses over the past day included:
Up to 185 personnel
A German-made Leopard tank
One infantry fighting vehicle
Two armored fighting vehicles
Four motor vehicles
A US-made M777 155mm howitzer
A Bogdana 155mm self-propelled howitzer
A Gvozdika 122mm self-propelled howitzer
The Tsentr Battlegroup also achieved more advantageous positions, striking personnel and equipment from seven Ukrainian brigades and two assault battalions near the settlements of Shevchenko, Shcherbinovka, Novoolenovka, Novopustynka, Petrovka and Dzerzhinsk in the DPR.
According to the ministry, nine counterattacks by Ukrainian forces were repelled. Ukrainian losses included:
Over 440 personnel
Three armored fighting vehicles
One Msta-B 152mm howitzer
Three D-20 152mm guns
Three D-30 122mm howitzers
A Nota electronic warfare station
Other Developments
Sever Battlegroup
Over 85 Ukrainian troops eliminated
Destroyed a D-20 gun, an armord personnel carrier and three motor vehicles
Targeted Ukrainian assault, territorial defense brigades and border units near Liptsy, Volchansk and Kharkov
Repelled one counterattack
Zapad Battlegroup
Over 500 Ukrainian troops eliminated.
Struck three mechanized, assault and territorial defense brigades near Kupyansk and other settlements in Kharkov
Repelled four counterattacks
Improved tactical positions in the area
Dnepr Battlegroup
Over 55 Ukrainian troops eliminated
Destroyed an M777 howitzer, two D-20 guns and two motor vehicles
Targeted heavy and mechanized brigades and two territorial defense brigades near Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye) and other settlements in Kherson
Eliminated four ammunition depots