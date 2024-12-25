https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/russia-launches-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-energy-facilities-liberates-settlement-in-dpr-1121266890.html

Russia Launches Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Facilities, Liberates Settlement in DPR

The Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike on Wednesday morning on critical energy facilities that support Ukraine's defense industry. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the goal of the strike was achieved and all designated targets were hit.

“This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted a massive strike using high-precision, long-range weapons and strike drones on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine that ensures the operation of its military-industrial complex,“ the MoD said.“The objective was achieved. All targets were struck,” it added.Russian forces also destroyed a site for foreign mercenaries and personnel from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and struck infrastructure at military airfields. Air defense systems intercepted five US-made HIMARS rockets and 119 fixed-wing drones.The Russian Tsentr battlegroup captured the settlement of Novy Trud in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).Russian forces also repelled ten counterattacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the report, Ukrainian forces suffered the following losses:Other DevelopmentsZapad BattlegroupSever BattlegroupYug BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

