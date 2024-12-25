Russia Launches Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Facilities, Liberates Settlement in DPR
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabankThe 9K720 Iskander-M ballistic missile system participates in electronic launch drills conducted by the Baltic Fleet in the Kaliningrad Region, Russia.
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar/
Subscribe
The Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike on Wednesday morning on critical energy facilities that support Ukraine's defense industry. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the goal of the strike was achieved and all designated targets were hit.
“This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted a massive strike using high-precision, long-range weapons and strike drones on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine that ensures the operation of its military-industrial complex,“ the MoD said.
“The objective was achieved. All targets were struck,” it added.
Russian forces also destroyed a site for foreign mercenaries and personnel from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and struck infrastructure at military airfields. Air defense systems intercepted five US-made HIMARS rockets and 119 fixed-wing drones.
The Russian Tsentr battlegroup captured the settlement of Novy Trud in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
“As a result of decisive offensive actions the settlement of Novy Trud in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated,” the MoD's daily statement read.
Russian forces also repelled ten counterattacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the report, Ukrainian forces suffered the following losses:
Over 550 personnel
One infantry fighting vehicle
One armored personnel carrier
Three motor vehicles
A 152-mm Msta-B howitzer
A 122-mm D-30 howitzer
A US-made 105-mm M101 howitzer
Other Developments
Zapad Battlegroup
Defeated units of five Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov and DPR Regions
Repelled a counterattack, causing up to 400 casualties
Destroyed five motor vehicles, a British FH-70 howitzer, a D-20 152mm gun, a Gvozdika 122mm self-propelled artillery system, a D-30 122mm howitzer, a US M119 105mm howitzer and a Zakhist-AF electronic warfare station
Sever Battlegroup
Targeted Ukrainian mechanized and territorial defense brigades in Liptsy and Volchansk, Kharkov Region
Ukrainian losses: Over 40 personnel, two pickups and one D-30 122mm howitzer
Yug Battlegroup
Took better positions and struck two mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade near Seversk, Druzhkovka, Chasov Yar and Dachnoye in DPR
Ukrainian losses were up to 245 personnel, two motor vehicles, six D-30 122mm howitzers and two ammunition depots
Vostok Battlegroup
Advanced into enemy defenses, targeting three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a National Guard brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Velika Novoselka, Vremevka, Razliv, Neskuchnoye, Zelenoye Pole (DPR) and Temirovka (Zaporozhye Region)
Repelled two counterattacks, causing up to 170 casualties
Destroyed a D-20 152mm gun, a D-30 122mm howitzer and an electronic warfare station
Dnepr Battlegroup
Improved forward positions and struck mountain assault, infantry and territorial defense brigades near Novoandreyevka, Zherebyanki (Zaporozhye Region), Pridneprovskoye, and Nikolskoye (Kherson Region)
Ukrainian losses: Over 90 personnel, nine motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, three D-20 152mm guns, a Gvozdika 122mm self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station
Destroyed two ammunition depots and one military-technical equipment depot