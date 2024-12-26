https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/russias-fsb-says-foiled-series-of-high-ranking-defense-ministry-officials-assassinations-1121272562.html
FSB Foils High-Ranking Defense Ministry Officials' Assassination Attempts Plotted by Ukraine
FSB Foils High-Ranking Defense Ministry Officials' Assassination Attempts Plotted by Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a series of assassinations of high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officials participating in Russia's military operation in Ukraine and their relatives plotted by the Ukrainian special services.
2024-12-26T05:50+0000
2024-12-26T05:50+0000
2024-12-26T06:09+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russian federal security service (fsb)
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0d14c2654b8b0692abcd8aa13a69cf.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has prevented a series of terrorist attacks planned by the Ukrainian special services against high-ranking officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, taking part in the special military operation, and against their relatives. As a result of the measures taken, four Russian citizens involved in the preparation of the aforementioned assassinations were detained," the FSB said in a statement. Additionally, a Moscow resident recruited by the Ukrainian special services to gather intelligence on the targets has been identified, the security service said. The Ukrainian special services carried out the delivery of bomb components to Russia by concealing them in household appliances, tools, and car parts, the statement revealed. It also noted that homemade explosives and communication devices used in criminal activities were seized from the detainees who were taken into custody.In relation to another serviceperson, a terrorist act has been planned with the involvement of two Russian citizens — who are detained now — who were supposed to deliver to him a self-made explosive device disguised as a document folder. The device has been supposed to be extracted from a stash in the Moscow Region located at the coordinates provided by a Ukrainian citizen living in Poland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/fsb-arrests-ukraine-recruited-terrorist-for-deadly-blast-that-killed-general-kirillov-1121203770.html
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5455b8cde90415d9712be580ab57e542.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's fsb, russian federal security service, russian defense ministry, ukrainian special services
russia's fsb, russian federal security service, russian defense ministry, ukrainian special services
FSB Foils High-Ranking Defense Ministry Officials' Assassination Attempts Plotted by Ukraine
05:50 GMT 26.12.2024 (Updated: 06:09 GMT 26.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Thursday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had thwarted a series of assassination plots, orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence, targeting high-ranking Russian defense officials involved in the military operation in Ukraine, as well as their family members.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has prevented a series of terrorist attacks planned by the Ukrainian special services against high-ranking officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, taking part in the special military operation, and against their relatives. As a result of the measures taken, four Russian citizens involved in the preparation of the aforementioned assassinations were detained," the FSB
said in a statement.
Additionally, a Moscow resident recruited by the Ukrainian special services to gather intelligence on the targets has been identified, the security service said.
The Ukrainian special services
carried out the delivery of bomb components to Russia by concealing them in household appliances, tools, and car parts, the statement revealed. It also noted that homemade explosives and communication devices used in criminal activities were seized from the detainees who were taken into custody.
"An explosive device, disguised as a charging device (power bank) with magnets attached to it, was to be planted under the service vehicle of a high-ranking executive in the Russian Defense Ministry, driven by the executive's close relative," the FSB said, adding that the explosion itself was planned to be set off remotely from Ukraine's territory.
In relation to another serviceperson, a terrorist act has been planned with the involvement of two Russian citizens — who are detained now — who were supposed to deliver to him a self-made explosive device disguised as a document folder. The device has been supposed to be extracted from a stash in the Moscow Region located at the coordinates provided by a Ukrainian citizen living in Poland.
"Based on the facts gathered by the Federal Security Service, criminal cases have been opened ... the detainees are charged with direct involvement in illicit trafficking of explosives and explosive devices, preparation of terrorist acts, as well as committing high treason. The punishment for these offenses includes life imprisonment," the statement read.