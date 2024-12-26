https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/russias-fsb-says-foiled-series-of-high-ranking-defense-ministry-officials-assassinations-1121272562.html

FSB Foils High-Ranking Defense Ministry Officials' Assassination Attempts Plotted by Ukraine

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a series of assassinations of high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officials participating in Russia's military operation in Ukraine and their relatives plotted by the Ukrainian special services.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia has prevented a series of terrorist attacks planned by the Ukrainian special services against high-ranking officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, taking part in the special military operation, and against their relatives. As a result of the measures taken, four Russian citizens involved in the preparation of the aforementioned assassinations were detained," the FSB said in a statement. Additionally, a Moscow resident recruited by the Ukrainian special services to gather intelligence on the targets has been identified, the security service said. The Ukrainian special services carried out the delivery of bomb components to Russia by concealing them in household appliances, tools, and car parts, the statement revealed. It also noted that homemade explosives and communication devices used in criminal activities were seized from the detainees who were taken into custody.In relation to another serviceperson, a terrorist act has been planned with the involvement of two Russian citizens — who are detained now — who were supposed to deliver to him a self-made explosive device disguised as a document folder. The device has been supposed to be extracted from a stash in the Moscow Region located at the coordinates provided by a Ukrainian citizen living in Poland.

