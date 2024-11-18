https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/kievs-troops-share-uav-skills-with-terrorists-in-coordination-with-us---russian-diplomat-1120915349.html

Ukrainian Troops Share UAV Skills With Terrorists in Coordination With US - Russian Diplomat

Ukrainian militants in close coordination with US instructors are actively sharing the drone skills they have developed with terrorists, for example, from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (banned in Russia) Yulia Zhdanova, acting head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said in an article for RIA Novosti.

Terrorist organizations like the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group can later use the skills against the Russian Armed Forces in Syria, Yulia Zhdanova, acting head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, noted. According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have about 3,000 teams of UAV control experts, and more than 10,000 people undergo training every year, including in third countries. Nevertheless, according to her, the Ukrainian army says it needs even more such personnel. The fact that the Kiev regime is actively using UAVs for terrorist purposes is confirmed by the criminal practice of deliberately using drones against the civilian population of Russia, she said. "The most intense UAV attacks are recorded in the DPR and LPR, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kursk and Belgorod regions," she specified.*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

