Sri Lankan President Expresses Interest in Joining BRICS in Letter to Putin

Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake expressed interest in joining BRICS in a letter sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin in October, and the country expects a positive response in 2025 to join the organization, the republic's ambassador to Moscow, Pakeer Amza, told Sputnik.

"Sri Lanka expressed its interest in joining the BRICS family in a letter to President Vladimir Putin from President Anura Dissanayake. We have also addressed other BRICS countries with a request to join as a partner country and expect their positive response," Amza said. He specified that the Sri Lankan president had sent a letter to his Russian counterpart in October. In October 2024, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said Colombo had decided to apply for membership in BRICS and the New Development Bank. He said Sri Lanka views BRICS as an effective partnership to realize its aspiration for mutually beneficial cooperation, peace and development through strengthening comprehensive multilateralism within the framework of the UN Charter. In December, the Sri Lankan leader asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support Colombo's bid to join BRICS. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship.

