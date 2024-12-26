https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/trump-proposes-hockey-player-wayne-gretzky-to-run-for-canadian-prime-minister-1121271653.html

Trump Suggests Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky Run for Canadian PM

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that he proposed to Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky to run for the post of Canadian prime minister, "soon to be known as the Governor of Canada."

"I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One' as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, 'Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.' He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch," Trump said on Truth Social. Earlier in the month, Trump said that making Canada the 51st state of the United States would significantly reduce costs for Canadians, who would save on taxes and military protection. On December 10, Trump humorously referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "governor" of the "Great State of Canada" amid tensions over the incoming US president's threat to slap tariffs on goods from the neighboring nation.

