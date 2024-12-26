International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/trump-proposes-hockey-player-wayne-gretzky-to-run-for-canadian-prime-minister-1121271653.html
Trump Suggests Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky Run for Canadian PM
Trump Suggests Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky Run for Canadian PM
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump has said that he proposed to Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky to run for the post of Canadian prime minister, "soon to be known as the Governor of Canada."
2024-12-26T05:05+0000
2024-12-26T05:45+0000
americas
donald trump
us
justin trudeau
canada
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/03/1120757686_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4769c0731ade551fb77b1c0cedde8f.jpg
"I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One' as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, 'Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.' He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch," Trump said on Truth Social. Earlier in the month, Trump said that making Canada the 51st state of the United States would significantly reduce costs for Canadians, who would save on taxes and military protection. On December 10, Trump humorously referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "governor" of the "Great State of Canada" amid tensions over the incoming US president's threat to slap tariffs on goods from the neighboring nation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/trump-says-canada-would-save-on-taxes-military-protection-by-becoming-51st-us-state-1121205823.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/03/1120757686_344:0:3075:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86d53ef608e363a02a6b274307e6c255.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump proposes hockey player, wayne gretzky, canadian prime minister
trump proposes hockey player, wayne gretzky, canadian prime minister

Trump Suggests Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky Run for Canadian PM

05:05 GMT 26.12.2024 (Updated: 05:45 GMT 26.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures after a Tucker Carlson Live Tour show at Desert Diamond Arena, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures after a Tucker Carlson Live Tour show at Desert Diamond Arena, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2024
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky consider running for the position of Prime Minister of Canada, which he jokingly referred to as "soon to be known as the Governor of Canada."
"I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One' as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, 'Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.' He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch," Trump said on Truth Social.
Earlier in the month, Trump said that making Canada the 51st state of the United States would significantly reduce costs for Canadians, who would save on taxes and military protection.
In this March 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2024
Americas
Trump Says Canada Would Save on Taxes, Military Protection by Becoming 51st US State
18 December, 11:50 GMT
On December 10, Trump humorously referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "governor" of the "Great State of Canada" amid tensions over the incoming US president's threat to slap tariffs on goods from the neighboring nation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала