Americans, Especially Republicans, Really Want Celebrities to Shut Up About Politics
Americans, Especially Republicans, Really Want Celebrities to Shut Up About Politics
Armies of celebrities were conscripted ahead of the November 4 election by both major parties.
Only 24% of Americans, including just 11% of Republicans and 12% of independent voters, approve of celebrities preaching to them about politics, a new poll by AP-NORC has found.Even among Democrats, just 39% support celebrities’ use of their platforms and fanbases to talk politics.Same goes for professional athletes, with just 39% of Democrats, 16% of Republicans and 15% of independents approving their favorite players climbing onto the political soapbox, the polling found.The same poll, taken in early December after last month’s highly charged presidential vote, found that a majority of Americans were exhausted by political news by the time the election rolled around, with about a quarter fewer people watching live election coverage in 2024 than four years ago. MSNBC and CNN were hit hardest.7 in 10 Democrats, and about 6 in 10 Republicans and independents said they’re taking a break from political news now that America's election cycle is finally behind them.
americas
Americans, Especially Republicans, Really Want Celebrities to Shut Up About Politics
Armies of celebrities were conscripted ahead of the November 5 election by both major parties.
Only 24% of Americans, including just 11% of Republicans and 12% of independent voters, approve of celebrities preaching to them about politics, a new poll
by AP-NORC has found.
Even among Democrats, just 39% support celebrities’ use of their platforms and fanbases to talk politics.
Same goes for professional athletes, with just 39% of Democrats, 16% of Republicans and 15% of independents approving their favorite players climbing onto the political soapbox, the polling found.
The same poll, taken in early December after last month’s highly charged presidential vote, found that a majority of Americans were exhausted by political news by the time the election rolled around, with about a quarter fewer people watching live election coverage in 2024 than four years ago. MSNBC and CNN were hit hardest.
7 in 10 Democrats, and about 6 in 10 Republicans and independents said they’re taking a break from political news now that America's election cycle is finally behind them.