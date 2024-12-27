https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/americans-especially-republicans-really-want-celebrities-to-shut-up-about-politics-1121287405.html

Americans, Especially Republicans, Really Want Celebrities to Shut Up About Politics

Armies of celebrities were conscripted ahead of the November 4 election by both major parties.

Only 24% of Americans, including just 11% of Republicans and 12% of independent voters, approve of celebrities preaching to them about politics, a new poll by AP-NORC has found.Even among Democrats, just 39% support celebrities’ use of their platforms and fanbases to talk politics.Same goes for professional athletes, with just 39% of Democrats, 16% of Republicans and 15% of independents approving their favorite players climbing onto the political soapbox, the polling found.The same poll, taken in early December after last month’s highly charged presidential vote, found that a majority of Americans were exhausted by political news by the time the election rolled around, with about a quarter fewer people watching live election coverage in 2024 than four years ago. MSNBC and CNN were hit hardest.7 in 10 Democrats, and about 6 in 10 Republicans and independents said they’re taking a break from political news now that America's election cycle is finally behind them.

