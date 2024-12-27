https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/defiant-houthis-stage-million-strong-rallies-across-yemen-in-wake-of-israeli-strikes---photos-video-1121286322.html

Defiant Houthis Stage Million-Strong Rallies Across Yemen in Wake of Israeli Strikes - Photos, Video

As many as 100 Israeli jets attacked Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Thursday, targeting military and civilian infrastructure, including Sanaa’s international airport, and nearly killing members of a top-level WHO delegation. The IDF has stepped up its attacks on Yemen amid increasingly effective Houthi missile and drone strikes on Israel.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis gathered in Houthi-governed areas across Yemen on Friday to denounce Israeli, US and British aggression against their country and express continued support for Gaza, with the rallies held one day after Thursday’s powerful Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa and Hodeidah province.Rallies, taking place under the slogan “We are steadfast with Gaza…without a ceiling or red lines,” were held across dozens of locations in the Sanaa, Hodeidah, Dhamar, Taiz, Mahwit, Marib, Lahj, Dhalea, Ibb, Hajjah Ramyah and Al-Jawf provinces, with photos and videos of the gatherings showing placard and banner-carrying crowds stretching as far as the eye can see.The crowds repeated anti-Israel and anti-US chants, waving Yemeni, Palestinian and Lebanese flags, signs featuring the Houthi slogan, and portraits of leaders and commanders of Axis of Resistance fighters killed by Israel, as well as portraits of Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.Rallygoers reiterated Yemen’s commitment to targeting Israel until the Gaza war ends and the siege is lifted. At some gatherings, fellow Arab and Islamic-majority countries were called on to take action to stop the Gaza “genocide.” At others, these same nations and the international community were condemned for their "silence" amid Israel’s operations in the West Bank, Jerusalem, Syria and Lebanon in service of the so-called “Greater Israel” project.Organizers also marked the Houthis’ recent victories against the US, including the shootdown of a Navy F/A-18 fighter jet (which the Pentagon claims was downed by “friendly fire”), the retreat of the USS Harry Truman supercarrier from Houthi-adjacent waters, and Houthi intelligence services’ successes against suspected US and Israeli spies.Attendees also dismissed Israeli threats to ramp up attacks on Yemen, emphasizing steadfast support for the Gaza cause, and readiness to confront and defeat any aggression.The Houthis launched a fresh Palestine-2 missile attack on Israel Friday, one day after Thursday’s large-scale Israeli strikes, this time targeting Ben Gurion Airport. The Israeli military said the missile was intercepted before reaching Israeli airspace, but residents of central Israel were nonetheless ordered to lock down in shelters, with media reporting that as many as 18 were injured while running for cover.The militia challenged the IDF’s assessment, saying that “the missile succeeded in reaching its target despite the enemy’s censorship, and the operation resulted in casualties and the cessation of navigation at the airport.”The Houthis separately reported targeting an unidentified “vital target” in Jaffa, Israel with a drone, and launching another drone attack against the Santa Ursula, a suspected Israeli-owned commercial vessel, in the Arabian Sea.

