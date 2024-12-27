https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/israel-just-getting-started-conducting-airstrikes-on-yemen---netanyahu-1121280164.html
Israel 'Just Getting Started' Conducting Airstrikes on Yemen - Netanyahu
Israel 'Just Getting Started' Conducting Airstrikes on Yemen - Netanyahu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - With strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa and the Hudaydah province, Israel is "just getting started," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.
Israeli fighter jets carried out six airstrikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which is controlled by the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, and the airport was heavily damaged, a local government source told Sputnik on Thursday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed the attack that also damaged buildings just feet away from the World Health Organization's delegation plane in the airport. The death toll currently stands at 6 with 40 injured.
"We're just getting started with them... We won't allow them [to attack Israel] these days, today and any other day. We will strike them to the bitter end until they learn. As I said, Hamas learned, Hezbollah learned, and Syria learned. The Houthis will learn too," The Times of Israel newspaper quoted Netanyahu as saying.
Last week, the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, who govern northern Yemen
, threatened Israel with a proportionate response to any of its attacks. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that Israel’s ongoing crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip would lead to "more strikes" and joint operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.