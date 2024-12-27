https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/un-secretary-general-condemns-escalation-between-yemen-israel-1121279661.html
UN Secretary-General Condemns Escalation Between Yemen, Israel
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the recent escalation of tensions between Yemen and Israel, as well as Israeli airstrikes on the Sanaa International Airport in Yemen, and called for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers, Guterres’ office said.
On Thursday, a local government source in Yemen told Sputnik that the Sanaa International Airport and the al-Daylami airbase, as well as the Hudaydah province in Yemen, have been subjected to strikes. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed attacks on several targets in Yemen. Later, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the airstrike damaged buildings that were just feet away from the plane he was on with a UN delegation. Guterres also warned that airstrikes on Red Sea ports and Sanaa Airport pose a serious threat to humanitarian operations, the statement said. In addition, the UN chief called for the protection of civilians and infrastructure and noted that humanitarian workers should not be targeted. The escalation between Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, and Israel has reached a new level in recent weeks. The Houthis have begun launching missiles and drones to attack Israel almost daily, threatening the Jewish state with a proportionate response to any bombing of Yemen.
"The Secretary-General condemns the escalation between Yemen and Israel. Israeli air strikes today on Sana’a International Airport, the Red Sea ports and power stations in Yemen are especially alarming. The air strikes reportedly resulted in numerous casualties, including at least three killed and dozens more injured," the office said in a statement on Thursday.
