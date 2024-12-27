https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/russia-successfully-rerouted-lpg-exports-to-asia-china-ahead-of-eu-ban--1121281197.html

Russia Successfully Rerouted LPG Exports to Asia, China Ahead of EU Ban

Sputnik International

Russia redirected its deliveries of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Central Asia and China in anticipation of the ban on imports to Europe, Argus pricing data shows.

Russia has shifted its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) deliveries to Central Asia and China given the ban on imports to Europe, according to Argus pricing data. The European Union's restrictions took effect on December 20, following a 12-month transition period. Here’s how Russia took pre-emptive action against the sanctions: How Were Prices Impacted? Prices for the propane-butane mix at the Belarusian-Polish border peaked at $630-632 per ton (daf Brest) on October 31, marking the highest level since December 2022. Polish companies rushed to stockpile Russian LPG before the embargo took effect, as reported by Argus.

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

