Israeli Forces Intercept Missile Fired From Yemen - IDF
The Israeli air force (IAF) intercepted a missile fired from Yemen toward Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.
"A short while ago, a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF," the IDF said on Telegram. The missile had been intercepted before it could enter Israeli territory, the IDF said. The Houthis, who control northern Yemen, have vowed to continue shelling Israel until a ceasefire is in place in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire talks have been stalled since August after negotiators came up with an updated version of the peace deal announced by US President Joe Biden in late May, which contained a detailed schedule and locations for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli air force (IAF) intercepted a missile fired from Yemen toward Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.
"A short while ago, a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF," the IDF said on Telegram.
The missile had been intercepted before it could enter Israeli territory, the IDF said
The Houthis, who control northern Yemen
, have vowed to continue shelling Israel until a ceasefire is in place in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire talks have been stalled since August after negotiators came up with an updated version of the peace deal announced by US President Joe Biden in late May, which contained a detailed schedule and locations for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the IDF launched Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.