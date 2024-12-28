https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/us-and-uk-seek-to-force-russia-out-of-syria-to-further-destabilize-middle-east--cia-veteran-1121293730.html

US and UK Seek to Force Russia Out of Syria to Further Destabilize Middle East – CIA Veteran

The outgoing Biden administration and the British leadership are looking to maintain chaos in the Middle East while regarding the Russian military presence in Syria as a force hindering their plans, according to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

The SVR stated that the CIA and MI6 are developing plans to organize a series of terrorist attacks on Russian military facilities in Syria using ISIS* fighters armed with drones as their proxies. The US and its allies believe that they "can inflict enough damage on Russia that it'll pull out of Syria and withdraw its presence from those military bases" since they misinterpret Moscow's patience as weakness, according to Johnson. The SVR noted that the US and UK hope these terror provocations would also cast a shadow on the new Syrian authorities as being incapable of controlling the situation on the ground. Meanwhile, the US also intends to maintain control over oil-rich areas of Syria east of the Euphrates River under the pretext of fighting ISIS, according to the SVR. "The interests of the US are very simple. It's oil control. They've had control of some of the oil in the east for at least eight or nine years—so this is not new," Johnson stresses. *terrorist organization banned by Russia and other countries

