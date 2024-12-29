https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/2025-us-military-budget-wheres-the-money-going-1121297554.html
2025 US Military Budget: Where's the Money Going?
The House of Representatives and the Senate approved the document on December 11 and December 18, respectively.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has signed the country's defense budget for FY (fiscal year) 2025, which kicked off on October 1. The House of Representatives and the Senate approved the document on December 11 and December 18, respectively.The country’s defense spending for next year amounts to a record $895 billion. It stipulates hefty sums for nuclear weapons and the Pacific region, East Asia and Taiwan, as Washington continues to ramp up nuclear tensions by taking new steps up the escalation ladder with Moscow and Beijing in Ukraine and over Taiwan, and occasionally waving around the nuclear button.Take a look at Washington’s biggest defense spending plans in Sputnik's infographic.
Over the past five years alone, US defense spending has grown to more than $144 billion.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has signed the country's defense budget for FY (fiscal year) 2025, which kicked off on October 1. The House of Representatives and the Senate approved the document on December 11 and December 18, respectively.
The country’s defense spending for next year amounts to a record $895 billion. It stipulates hefty sums for nuclear weapons and the Pacific region, East Asia and Taiwan, as Washington continues to ramp up nuclear tensions by taking new steps up the escalation ladder
with Moscow and Beijing in Ukraine and over Taiwan
, and occasionally waving around the nuclear button.
Take a look at Washington’s biggest defense spending plans in Sputnik's infographic.