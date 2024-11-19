https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/another-step-up-escalation-ladder-trump-pick-rips-bidens-reported-ok-on-deep-strikes-into-russia-1120926839.html

‘Another Step Up Escalation Ladder’: Trump Pick Rips Biden’s Reported OK on Deep Strikes Into Russia

The White House has yet to confirm information on the strikes, which Russia warns would signify the Western countries’ "direct participation" in the Ukraine conflict.

Mike Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, has warned of unpredictable consequences from the Biden administration’s reported decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range US weapons inside Russia.As for Trump, he is "talking grand strategy here: How do we get both sides to the table to end this war, what’s the framework for a deal and who is sitting at that table?" the incoming national security adviser added.Late last week, the New York Times cited unnamed sources as saying that outgoing US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized the Zelensky regime to use long-range US missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. The first such strikes will most likely be carried out with ATACMS missiles, per the sources. Neither the White House nor the Pentagon have confirmed the information. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, for her part, warned that Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory "will drastically change the essence of the [Ukraine] conflict" and "will mean the US and its allies’ direct involvement in military operations against Russia." "If this occurs, Russia's response will be adequate and tangible," Zakharova emphasized.

