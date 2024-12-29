https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/israel-refuses-to-provide-map-for-troop-withdrawal-from-gaza-strip---hamas-official-1121295200.html

Israel Refuses to Provide Map for Troop Withdrawal From Gaza Strip - Hamas Official

Israel has refused to provide a map for troop withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and commitments to end the conflict, Hamas political office member Basem Naim told Sputnik.

"This time, the enemy [Israel] refuses to provide clear withdrawal maps from the Gaza Strip, that is, it does not want to enshrine where and when it will pull out. It is unwilling to give clear and final words about ending the war," Naim said. On Wednesday, Hamas said that Israel had put forward "new conditions" related to the withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip, ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners.Hamas highly appreciates Putin's condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza, Hamas politburo member toold Sputnik. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Israel's goals in the Gaza Strip are unknown, but its actions deserve only condemnation. The issue of weapons belonging to the Palestinian groups has not been raised during the negotiations on ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners in the Gaza Strip, Hamas political office member Basem Naim told RIA Novosti.More than a year has passed since the first hostage deal between Israel and Hamas was implemented, and since then the two sides have been negotiating through intermediaries over the fate of the remaining hostages. In recent weeks, intermediary talks have intensified in Cairo and Doha, with informed sources reporting progress.

