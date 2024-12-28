International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/last-major-medical-facility-shuts-down-in-northern-gaza-after-israeli-attack--who-1121290507.html
Last Major Medical Facility Shuts Down in Northern Gaza After Israeli Attack – WHO
Last Major Medical Facility Shuts Down in Northern Gaza After Israeli Attack – WHO
Sputnik International
Kamal Adwan - the largest medical facility in northern Gaza – has been blockaded by the Israeli army for more than two months as part of its military operations in the area.
2024-12-28T08:48+0000
2024-12-28T08:48+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
hospital
world health organization (who)
facility
hamas
attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/05/1121098861_0:0:2889:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_16728a12d16bcc3435619c8dd7edf58b.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The last major medical facility in the northern Gaza Strip, Kamal Adwan Hospital, has ceased its operation after the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) raid destroyed the key departments, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday."This morning’s [December 27] raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital has put this last major health facility in North #Gaza out of service. Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the WHO said in a statement on X.This past Thursday, about 50 people were killed in Israeli strikes on a building near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Hussam Abu Safia, the director of the hospital, said.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from Gaza. In addition, fighters of the Palestinian militant group Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 45,300 in the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/hamas-accuses-israel-of-stonewalling-gaza-ceasefire-with-new-demands-1121268579.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/05/1121098861_86:0:2654:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_0b136bf0633f57bbbe711ba457c5732e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli strikes, israeli army, kamal adwan hospital, major health facility, hamas attack on israel, northern gaza, israeli-palestinian conflict
israeli strikes, israeli army, kamal adwan hospital, major health facility, hamas attack on israel, northern gaza, israeli-palestinian conflict

Last Major Medical Facility Shuts Down in Northern Gaza After Israeli Attack – WHO

08:48 GMT 28.12.2024
© AP PhotoPalestinians gather near a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
Palestinians gather near a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kamal Adwan Hospital has been blockaded by the Israeli army for more than two months as part of its military operations in the area.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The last major medical facility in the northern Gaza Strip, Kamal Adwan Hospital, has ceased its operation after the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) raid destroyed the key departments, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.
"This morning’s [December 27] raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital has put this last major health facility in North #Gaza out of service. Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the WHO said in a statement on X.
At least 60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including those on ventilators, remain in the hospital, while the patients in moderate to severe condition were forced to evacuate to the destroyed and non-functional Indonesian Hospital, the statement read. "WHO is deeply concerned for their safety," the organization added.
This past Thursday, about 50 people were killed in Israeli strikes on a building near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Hussam Abu Safia, the director of the hospital, said.
An Israeli soldier jumps from the top of a tank in an area near the Israeli-Gaza border, seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
World
Hamas Accuses Israel of Stonewalling Gaza Ceasefire With New Demands
25 December, 12:39 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from Gaza. In addition, fighters of the Palestinian militant group Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 45,300 in the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала