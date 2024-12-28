https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/last-major-medical-facility-shuts-down-in-northern-gaza-after-israeli-attack--who-1121290507.html

Last Major Medical Facility Shuts Down in Northern Gaza After Israeli Attack – WHO

Last Major Medical Facility Shuts Down in Northern Gaza After Israeli Attack – WHO

Sputnik International

Kamal Adwan - the largest medical facility in northern Gaza – has been blockaded by the Israeli army for more than two months as part of its military operations in the area.

2024-12-28T08:48+0000

2024-12-28T08:48+0000

2024-12-28T08:48+0000

world

israel

gaza strip

hospital

world health organization (who)

facility

hamas

attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/05/1121098861_0:0:2889:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_16728a12d16bcc3435619c8dd7edf58b.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The last major medical facility in the northern Gaza Strip, Kamal Adwan Hospital, has ceased its operation after the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) raid destroyed the key departments, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday."This morning’s [December 27] raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital has put this last major health facility in North #Gaza out of service. Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the WHO said in a statement on X.This past Thursday, about 50 people were killed in Israeli strikes on a building near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Hussam Abu Safia, the director of the hospital, said.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from Gaza. In addition, fighters of the Palestinian militant group Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 45,300 in the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/hamas-accuses-israel-of-stonewalling-gaza-ceasefire-with-new-demands-1121268579.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

israeli strikes, israeli army, kamal adwan hospital, major health facility, hamas attack on israel, northern gaza, israeli-palestinian conflict