Last Major Medical Facility Shuts Down in Northern Gaza After Israeli Attack – WHO
Sputnik International
Kamal Adwan - the largest medical facility in northern Gaza – has been blockaded by the Israeli army for more than two months as part of its military operations in the area.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The last major medical facility in the northern Gaza Strip, Kamal Adwan Hospital, has ceased its operation after the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) raid destroyed the key departments, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday."This morning’s [December 27] raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital has put this last major health facility in North #Gaza out of service. Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the WHO said in a statement on X.This past Thursday, about 50 people were killed in Israeli strikes on a building near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Hussam Abu Safia, the director of the hospital, said.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from Gaza. In addition, fighters of the Palestinian militant group Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 45,300 in the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.
"This morning’s [December 27] raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital has put this last major health facility in North #Gaza out of service. Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the WHO said in a statement on X.
At least 60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including those on ventilators, remain in the hospital, while the patients in moderate to severe condition were forced to evacuate to the destroyed and non-functional Indonesian Hospital, the statement read. "WHO is deeply concerned for their safety," the organization added.
This past Thursday, about 50 people were killed in Israeli strikes on a building near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Hussam Abu Safia, the director of the hospital, said.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from Gaza. In addition, fighters of the Palestinian militant group Hamas
infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 45,300 in the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.