https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/china-completes-worlds-longest-high-speed-tunnel---reports-1121304219.html

China Completes World's Longest High-Speed Tunnel - Reports

China Completes World's Longest High-Speed Tunnel - Reports

Sputnik International

China has completed the construction of the world's longest expressway tunnel, Tianshan Shengli, that will link the southern and northern parts of the Xinjiang autonomous region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

2024-12-30T07:20+0000

2024-12-30T07:20+0000

2024-12-30T07:20+0000

beyond politics

china

xinjiang

tunnel

high-speed trains

high-speed railway

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1e/1121304337_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f5ce0465851432f60cfb28b080b3c8b.jpg

The 14-mile tunnel is expected to reduce travel time across the middle section of the Tianshan Mountains from several hours to about 20 minutes once in operation in 2025, the news agency reported. The project is also crucial for the regional capital of Urumqi in northern Xinjiang and Yuli County in southern Xinjiang, cutting travel time between the two locations from about seven hours to just over three hours, the report said.

china

xinjiang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Construction of World's Longest High-Speed Tunnel Completed in China's Xinjiang Sputnik International Construction of World's Longest High-Speed Tunnel Completed in China's Xinjiang 2024-12-30T07:20+0000 true PT0M31S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world's longest expressway tunnel, longest tunnel in china, tianshan shengli